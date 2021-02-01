Jamie Tarses, executive in Hollywood Rise-and-Fall story, dies at 56





Sara James Tarses was born in Pittsburgh on March 16, 1964 to Jay and Rachel (Newdell) Tarses. The family moved to a suburb of Los Angeles, where his father became a successful sitcom writer (first on The Bob Newhart Show). Ms. Tarses attended Williams College in Massachusetts, studied play structure and received a theater degree in 1985. She was a production assistant for Saturday Night Live in New York City for a season before returning to Los Angeles in 1986 to become casting director for Lorimar Productions. She joined NBC in 1987 in the current comedy programming division (shows already on the air), where she oversaw scripts for shows like Cheers and A Different World, with Lisa Bonet. NBC’s much-admired entertainment chief Brandon Tartikoff has become his mentor. He quickly promoted Ms. Tarses to the Network Comedy Development Department, where she worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which made Will Smith a household name; the bizarre wings, set up at an airport in New England; and Blossom, centered on a teenager Mayim Bialik. Ms. Tarsess’s departure from NBC was ugly. Michael Ovitz, the former agent of polarizing power, had become president of Disney. He started talking to Ms. Tarses about the ABC cover. But she was under contract with NBC. Gossip swirled in Hollywood that she had solved the problem by claiming that she had been sexually harassed by Don Ohlmeyer, a senior NBC executive. (Mr. Ohlmeyer blamed Mr. Ovitz for the rumor and publicly called him the Antichrist, leading to a media frenzyMs Tarses and NBC denied the story, as did Mr Ovitz, but it continued to stalk her, making young Ms Tarses appear as someone who would do anything to get ahead, as written Mrs. Hirschberg. When she arrived at ABC in the spring of 1996, Ms. Tarses was the second youngest person to be a network’s senior programmer. (Mr Tartikoff was 31 when he took over from NBC.) Her age, as well as her status as the first woman to hold this prestigious post, has given rise to unusual, often negative, scrutiny. Newsday, the Long Island newspaper, called her Minnie Mouse in one article and terribly ruthless in another. Karey Burke, who ran ABC from 2018-2020 and is now president of 20th Television, a leading television studio, said of Ms Tarses in a statement: She shattered stereotypes and ideas about what a female leader could accomplish, and paved the way for others, at a cost to herself. After leaving ABC in 1999, Ms. Tarses avoided the limelight and remade herself as a producer. Several television pilots failed, but she eventually found some modest successes, including My Boys, a comedy created by Ms. Thomas and centered around a sports writer, and Happy Endings, a sitcom that dusted off the Friends formula.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos