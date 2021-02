Miley Cyrus offers to be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding singer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton know a lot of singers who could perform at their wedding, but one of them has just offered his services publicly. Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus threw her hat in the ring and told the engaged couple that she would love to treat them to a song for their big day. It all started when Cyrus posted a video of herself singing her song “Prisoner” on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. After watching the clip, Stefani retweeted it and applauded the singer for her performance. “talented geeezzzz,” wrote the bride-to-be. The 28-year-old was flattered by Stefani’s kind words and sent her own cheeky response, calling the singer “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” her “hero”. Soon after, Cyrus contacted Stefani and Shelton and offered to be their wedding singer. “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worse. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Well done on loving you almost as much as you love yourself!” The bride-to-be was tickled pink at the offer and replied “thank you puppy,” adding several heart and kiss emoticons. Fans seemed to like the idea and encouraged the 51-year-old to accept her offer from Cyrus. “Please make this happen,” wrote one Twitter user. Another commented: “Collab collab collab pls begging you.” Cyrus is no stranger to the happy couple and was a judge in “The Voice”, the singing competition currently played by Shelton and Stefani. The lovebirds first announced their engagement in October after dating for five years, and Stefani started showing off her gorgeous diamond ring in the final season of “The Voice.” When the bride-to-be recently appeared on TODAY, Carson Daly revealed he once warned the couple against dating. “And I said, you guys, pump the brakes. It’s not good. It’s not going to work. And I looked at Gwen, and I said, you are way, way too good for this guy. You are one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake, he remembered, making Stefani and TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie laugh. Yet Stefani ignored Carson’s advice and she appears to be very much in love. What don’t I like about Blake, and what don’t we all like about Blake? I feel like it’s very common in the room right now, Hoda, she said. He’s just a good guy. He is one of the most generous and down to earth human beings. It almost sounds generic, but it is so true. “

