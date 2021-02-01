What You Need To Know About The Arizona PGA Small Scale Tournament





SCOTTSDALE, AZ The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open kicked off this week in Scottsdale, marking one of the first large-scale events to continue despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the tournament has been drastically reduced – daily participation will be limited to 5,000, security protocols will be in place, and most hospitality and entertainment suites the tournament is known for, such as The Nest bird, are not here this year. But some of the must-sees – the celebrity-packed Pro-Am, the 16th hole and the tournament itself – will be part of this year’s experience. Here’s what you need to know: The tournament takes place February 1-7, 2021 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale

February 1 and 2 serve as practice rounds for professional players; no fans these days

February 3 is the Pro-Am tournament

February 4-7 are the first, second, third and four rounds of the PGA tournament

Daily attendance limited to 5,000 people

General admission is up this year, from $ 100 to $ 125, depending on the day COVID-19 SECURITY One of the most significant changes in the pandemic will be the number of people allowed in each day. Participation will be limited to 5,000 people. Everyone will undergo a temperature check before being allowed inside the tournament and masks will also be required at all times, the tournament has previously announced. 16th HOLE REIMAGINED The 16th hole, one of the highlights of the annual PGA tournament, will always be part of this year’s tournament. It’s a bit smaller – an open-air one-story hall, limited to 2,000 people – but fans will still be able to watch players enthusiastically try their hand at its famous Par 3. Individual tickets at the 16th hole are available and include admission, food and drink. They vary between $ 600 and $ 650 per person (two tickets minimum). WHO PLAYS PRO-AM? The Annexus Pro-Am takes place on Wednesday and typically pairs celebrities, athletes and other high profile personalities with professional players for a round of golf. This year’s lineup includes Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Phelps, Darius Rucker, Archie Bradley, Nolan Arenado, Alexandra OLaughlin, Rob Riggle, Zac Gallen and Gerina Piller, among others. Visit https://wmphoenixopen.com for tickets and additional information. STATUS OF OTHER EVENTS IN THE PHOENIX ZONE Looking ahead, a number of events Phoenix typically hosts in the months following the New Year have been canceled, delayed, or redesigned. Barrett-Jacket has delayed his event for a week to the end of March. Spring Training, the next major sporting event, is scheduled to begin on February 27, but reports have surfaced in recent days of a potential proposal to delay the event. Nothing official was announced, however. The Chandler Ostrich Festival has postponed its festival from spring to fall. NASCAR plans to hold its spring races with limited fans at Phoenix Raceway. Country Thunder is currently scheduled for April. Arizona Renaissance Festival, Innings Festival, Buckeye Air Fair, Lost Dutchman Days, Scottsdale’s Parada Del Sol and Trail’s End Festival, St..







