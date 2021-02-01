Spider-Man Remastered actor Peter Parker acknowledges face-change controversy





Insomniac actor Spidey Yuri Lowenthal discusses the controversy surrounding Peter Parker’s redesign in Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 remaster.

Yuri Lowenthal, the main voice actor Spider-Man Wonders and Spider-Man: Miles Moralesrecently shed light on the controversial overhaul of its characters and initial fan reactions. Insomniac made waves last year when it was revealed he was retooling Peter Parker’s face to more closely resemble Lowenthal both in the PlayStation 5 remaster of the original game and in its subsequent spin-off with Lowenthal. himself playfully admitting that the stupid bones on her face were the reason for the change. Many fans were not thrilled when this new face was first shown late last summer. Some felt that Peters’ younger appearance took away the emotional gravity at the heart of Spider-Man Wonders, while others accused Insomniac of building on the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by modeling their Spidey after Peter Parker actor Tom Holland. Things escalated to the point that the trolls started sending both Insomniac and model Ben Jordan nasty messages demanding that Peters face return to his PS4 design, but luckily most of the hate went on. calmed down once gamers were able to see the updated Peter in action in the PS5 Spider-Man Wonders remaster. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Spider-Man 2 Can Learn From Sunset Overdrive In a recent interview with Comic Movie, Spider-Man Wonders Voice actor Yuri Lowenthal reflected both on Peter Parker’s much-publicized redesign and the backlash that resulted from it. I knew it was gonna happen, and I agree with all the reasons [Insomniac] were going forward with this,“He explained while admitting that he understood why some fans were upset with the change.”I know people, once they fall in love with something, for you to change that thing is very difficult … and that’s understandable! There are a lot of people who will still love this original thing the most, but I think the reasons they did it were solid, and in the future the game will benefit from it. Regardless of what fans might think of the characters’ appearances, Yuri Lowenthal received near universal praise for his work in Spider-Man Wonders, capturing the humor, pathos, and socially awkward charm of Peter Parker and his masked alter ego in both episodes of Insomniac’s critically acclaimed superhero sandbox series. The superb dubbing of him and the rest of the talented cast of Spider-Man Wonders has helped elevate the game to high sales numbers since its launch in 2018, a streak that has since carried over to its recent spinoff title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, at the end of last year. In light of his hard work helping bring one of Marvels’ most beloved heroes to life in Excellent Insomniacs Spider Man titles, hearing Yuri Lowenthal reflect on his character is always interesting. The decision to reorganize Peter Parker in the two Spider-Man Wonders The game’s remaster and follow-ups going forward have been divisive for reasons that Lowenthal himself acknowledges, but thankfully fans have grown to accept the iconic web-slinger’s new face in the months since followed his unveiling, especially since it was done primarily to better reflect his excellent vocal performance on PlayStation 5. Next: Why The Avengers Aren’t In Spider-Man: Miles Morales Source: Comic Movie Every historical character in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

