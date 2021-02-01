Jeffrey Wright Starring In HBO Max’s Batman Podcast (Exclusive)





Dennis McNicholas, longtime writer on Saturday Night Live, wrote and directed the multi-episode series which originated from the Blue Ribbon Content division of Warner Bros. and will be available on the Warners streaming service in 2021. Audio adventures is separate from DC’s multi-year deal with Spotify to create podcasts based on its characters. The most distant is also centered on the bats; Batman not buried a David Goyer as creator and executive producer. Blue Ribbon Content also develops and produces this latter series. McNicholas produced the project with Angela Petrella (Stone quackers, the insatiable Golan). Jon Berg, the former executive turned producer of Warner who worked on Justice League, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, is the executive producer. Plot details are hidden in Crime Alley, but he’s known to be a comedic version of the usual, rain-soaked crime fighter. This aspect is reflected in the cast, which includes several former and current SNL players, as well as other comedians. In addition to Wright, the star call includes Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, Toby Huss and McNicholas. The character of the vast cast is kept in the Batvault for the time being. Wright already has relationships with bats as he plays the classic character of James Gordon in The batman, Warners upcoming film which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. The Westworld player is well experienced in the voice acting world and also voices the role of the upcoming animated series The Watcher in Marvels, What if?







