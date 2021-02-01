Streaming vs. cable: the future of entertainment from a new perspective

Video streaming services are relatively new. Netflix, one of the most popular and also the oldest streaming services, changed its DVD delivery service to a streaming service in 2007. The new service was slow to gain traction, but streaming was here. to stay. In 2011, Amazon renamed an old video service to a streaming service now called Prime Video. These two are now considered giants in the entertainment industry, but when they first started, they faced stiff competition from cable TV. Shows and films have taken weeks or years to even appear on Netflix and Prime Video, creating a barrier to widespread popularity.

What really broke the barrier to online streaming was Netflix’s first original series, House of Cards. “The show was only available on Netflix and was released as an entire season rather than weekly episodes. It started the era of binge drinking and the rise of streaming empires. Before long, Prime Video and Netflix were out. plus the only competitors in the industry. Hulu, Apple TV +, Disney +, CBS All Access, HBO Max and Peacock all joined the “streaming wars.” Many of these streaming services offered original content that could not be seen only on their platforms. New exclusive movies and programs are drawing crowds to try their free trials in hopes of converting them into subscribers. Partnerships between services have also led to affordable bundles that pose a threat serious for cable.For example, Spotify, an audio streaming service, has teamed up with Hulu and Showtime to create a student package where all three services cost just $ 4.99.

It is important to understand who is watching what to see where the entertainment is going. According to Forbes, among Millennials, those aged 22 to 35, 88% subscribe to Internet video services while only 51% subscribe to cable or satellite. Among Generation Z, 14 to 21 year olds, only 80% subscribe to Internet video services and 57% pay for traditional pay television. In the younger generations, streaming services seem to be the main choice while the older generations continue to enjoy what cable has to offer.

As a member of Gen Z, I understand why the demand for streaming services is higher now than for cable. On the one hand, they are easier to manage and pay for than cable TV. As a student on an equivalent budget, having a subscription with Spotify and getting Hulu and Showtime for free for $ 4.99 is affordable. I can watch whatever network shows I want on Hulu, Showtime has a lot of movies I love, and I can subscribe and cancel with a smartphone instead of diving into an internet burrow or enduring a long conversation with a rep. distant. If I decide I don’t want to continue paying or can’t afford it anymore, I just log into my App Store, go to Subscriptions, and click Cancel. It’s that easy. If I wanted to get cable it would be much more difficult to manage and much more expensive. Average plans cost around $ 50 per month, depending on the company and plan. I currently play $ 16 for Netflix and $ 4.99 for Hulu and Showtime. That means I only pay $ 22 for all the content I need, and less than many cable plans could give me.

During the pandemic, I was stuck inside with three roommates who also pay for their own streaming services. Between us, we subscribe to HBO Max and Disney + in addition to my subscriptions, which we can all watch together on our living room TV. I really don’t need cable at this point and a lot of other millennials and gen Z feel the same way. Unlike traditional cable which, as the name suggests, requires a wired connection, the content offered by streaming services accompanies us wherever we take a smartphone, tablet or computer. If we are moving houses or apartments, we don’t need to call or make a change online.

Streaming services are more convenient for the lifestyles young adults live today. With the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for streaming services has increased further. With many people stuck inside and no visits to movie theaters, Hollywood has been forced to adapt and now offers many of its new movies on streaming services, which has only widened the range. selections and convince more adults to switch to streaming.

While Baby Boomers and Gen Xers will likely keep cable alive for a few decades to come, the days are numbered for traditional television. Younger generations are driving changes in the entertainment economy that will push cable out of the picture in exchange for an ever-growing number of more convenient, affordable and modern options.

