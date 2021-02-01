BTS Dynamite costumes sold for $ 162,500 to Japanese art collectors: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama





MusiCares and Julien’s Auctions have announced that global pop stars BTS ‘ ‘Dynamite’ the costumes, which were donated to the Grammy Museum, were the top-selling items on Sunday, January 31, 2021. According to Julien’s Auctions, the costumes sold for $ 162,500 (Rs. 1.18 crore). Julien’s official auction Twitter account tweeted, “SOLD for $ 162,500! The costumes worn in the music video for the mega-hit song “Dynamite donated by GRAMMY Nominee BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s charity relief auction.” According to reports, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN purchased the costumes. SOLD for $ 162,500! The costumes worn in the music video for the mega-hit song “Dynamite given by GRAMMY Nominee BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s charity relief auction.” pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021 According to the Grammys, “BTS kicked off the initiative when they previously announced the generous offer of their pastel-colored ensembles (estimate: $ 20,000- $ 40,000), worn in their 2020 music video for ‘Dynamite’ , the hit of the world’s superstars and the No. 1 debut single in the United States. BTS won their first GRAMMY nomination for the song in the Best Pop Duo / Group category at the GRAMMYs 2021. ” BTS set new YouTube record within 24 hours with ‘Dynamite’ because it officially became the fastest music video in Youtube history to record 100 million views. The platform confirmed on August 23 that it had 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, setting the record for the most watched music video in YouTube history. As per MRC Data, the song was the best-selling digital song of 2020 in the United States with over 1.26 million downloads. BTS is now gearing up for release of new version of latest album ‘BE’ will be released on February 19.‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’released on November 20, 2020, which debuted No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track‘Life goes on’earning No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and their third No. 1 in the Hot 100 chart (after‘Dynamite’and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s‘Savage Love – Laxed Siren Beat’) and first with a Korean song. The title song became the first Korean song to top the charts. ALSO READ: BTS Unveils Suga’s Notes on “ Telepathy ” Track Before “ BE (Essential Edition) ” Release BOLLYWOOD NEWS This article is automatically generated by Algorithm Source: www.bollywoodhungama.com







