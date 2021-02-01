Hotel Cecil documentary looks at Elisa Lam’s bizarre disappearance





The Cecil Hotel is considered by many to be one of the most haunted buildings in Los Angeles, if not the world. Now known as Stay on Main, the inner-city housing is said to have served as the base of operations for serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger, and has been the site of several unsolved murders and numerous suicides. The hotel is even linked to the murder of Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia. But a new Netflix documentary on the Cecil focuses on what could be the most famous and scariest incident of all, the disappearance of Elisa Lam. Created by Joe Berlinger, the Emmy-winning director Ted Bundy bands and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Crime scene: the disappearance at the Cecil hotellands on Netflix on February 10. The four-part documentary series examines the property’s eerie past, before focusing on the events that led to Lams’ body being found in a water tower on the roofs of buildings in early 2013. Lams’ case became a worldwide sensation due to disturbing surveillance video of her alone in one of the hotel elevators having a type of episode that has been explained like anything from a bipolar episode to demonic possessions shortly before his demise. As a true crime documentary filmmaker, I was mesmerized in 2013 when Elisa Lam’s elevator video went viral and legions of amateur sleuths used the internet to try and solve the mystery of what was inside her. arrived, a 21 year old Canadian tourist. first trip to Los Angeles, Berlinger said Variety. My past projects have looked at individual crimes and criminals, but I have never explored the role that a particular place has played in creating an environment in which multiple crimes seemingly occur over and over again. The fact that Elisa went missing in a place that has a history of decades of crime is what made her case fascinating to me. RELATED: 5 Vintage Hotels Where Downtown’s Haunted Past Comes To Life Stay up to date with the latest culinary and cultural news in Los Angeles. Sign up for our newsletters today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos