Dustin Diamond died at 44





NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Dustin Diamond joins the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City.” (Photo by Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images)

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Dustin Diamond is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on September 6, 2013 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 3: Leif Garret watches as Dustin Diamond signs a tee before a taping of Old Child Star Week on Hollywood Squares at CBS Studios on August 3, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Spade and the others are co-stars of the film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. (Photo by Carlo Allegri / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 13: Actor Dustin Diamond arrives at the 24th Annual Adult Video News Awards Show at Mandalay Bay Events Center on January 13, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Actor Dustin Diamond poses with the Gibson lounge at Gibson Guitar and Entertainment Tonight Celebrity Hospitality Lodge in the Miner’s Club during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath / Getty Images for KC Events)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actress Angie Blocher and actor Dustin Diamond join the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City.” (Photo by Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT – January 20: Actor Dustin Diamond poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz / Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actress Kate Wood Riley, actor Dustin Diamond and actor Jason Carden join the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images) (WJW) Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech in the popular 1990s high school comedy Saved by the Bell, has passed away. He was 44 years old. Diamond manager Roger Paul confirmed the news on Monday. TMZ was the first to report Diamond’s death. The 44-year-old man was recently diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy. TMZ reports that a source close to the actor told them that Diamond died Monday morning after his condition had declined significantly from last week. According to TMZ, Diamond’s father and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away. Diamond played Samuel Screech Powers on Saved by the Bell from the late ’80s to the’ 90s. He told TMZ he was not invited to appear on the shows. to restart which airs on Peacock TV. According to Page Six, Diamond recently said his last wish was to “meet his idol Justin Chancellor, the British bassist for heavy metal band Tool,” and visit Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Florida. Saved by the Bell aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, in which Diamond starred. A sequel was released on Peacock last. fall with many of the original cast including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The diamond was not included. He has appeared in a handful of reality TV series, including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club”, “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared in an episode of OWNs Where Are They Now? and became a member of the household in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother”. Diamond has been sued on multiple occasions for overdue taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payment. He’s appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape, and produced a revealing Lifetime TV documentary called The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. In 2015, he was sentenced to four months in prison for his role in a Wisconsin barroom. Dustin was a witty and humorous individual whose greatest passion was making others laugh. He was able to feel and feel the emotions of others to such a length that he was able to feel them also as a strength and a defect, all in one, Paul wrote. The Associated Press contributed to this story.



