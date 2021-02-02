Hillsboro Laika Animation House to Build Studio at Historically Black Maryland College





Laika, Phil Knights Hillsboro’s film production house, said Monday it would fund the construction of a stop-motion animation studio at a historically black college in Maryland. Bowie State University will upgrade its existing green screen studio to accommodate stop-motion, an old-fashioned form of animation that involves manipulating puppets one frame at a time to simulate movement. Laika said her relationship with Bowie State began as a path to student internships and then expanded to provide students with the opportunity to do their own work. We envision this partnership as an internship and career pipeline that can help diversify the animation industry, which is a traditionally under-represented industry when it comes to the voices of people of color, women, LGBTQ and others. from other communities, Tewodross Melchishua Williams, chair of BSU’s fine and performing arts department, said in a statement. Laika is run by Knights’ son Travis Knight, a veteran Oregon animator. The studio has produced five stop motion films, all nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature. Laikas’ latest film, Missing Link of 2019, won the Golden Globe Award in this category. Laika did not say how much she would donate to fund the new facility in Maryland. The studio laid off 56 employees last summer, citing the risks inherent in working indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon-based company has not said what its next production will be or when it plans to release the film. Last month, Laika hired longtime animation industry leader Ian Sheppard as the new head of development. – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699







