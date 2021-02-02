Tiny Homes community opens in North Hollywood to help tackle homelessness crisis





LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a faith-based non-profit organization, is working to end the growing homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. They run various shelters across the city and a job center. And on Monday, Hope of the Valley opened Los Angeles’ first-ever community of tiny houses in North Hollywood. “One of the most powerful things is when we see people walking into this shelter, people who lived in the elements, in a tent, under a highway,” said Ken Craft, president and CEO of Hope Valley Rescue. Mission. These houses are life changing. To live here, residents had to be homeless, aged 18 and over, and living within a 3 mile radius. “When they walk into a place and they see it’s theirs, there are four windows, there is cool air coming in, they can actually stay warm at night, they can stay in the cool when it’s hot, ”Craft said. Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to help alleviate homelessness crisis This location on Chandler Street will have 40 houses and 75 beds. In April, a second community of cottages is expected to open in Alexandria Park. It will have 103 houses and 200 beds. New residents who move into their brand new cottages will come in to find two beds, shelves for storage, heating and air conditioning, and personalized welcome messages. On site, meals, showers, access to mental health services and vocational training are provided but not compulsory. Each small house costs about $ 7,500 to build, which includes the cost of labor and materials. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) manages the funding. No alcohol is allowed on site and there is a curfew. Housing in the small houses is temporary, but no time limit is in place. Residents can live there for free, as long as they are on a positive path to permanent housing. “Especially for so many women who live on the streets, they have been mistreated, they have been traumatized. To be able to enter their own private space, close the door, lock it … it’s a place of safety where they can start their lives anew, ”said Mr. Craft. Project Homekey turns hotels into homes, providing shelter for hundreds of homeless people

