



Chloe Bailey Cries On Live Instagram While Opening Up To Self-Love And Finding Her Confidence

Chloe Bailey broke down in tears on Instagram Live on Sunday while discussing learning to love yourself and dealing with recent negative comments on social media. In January, the 22-year-old singer got an Instagram account outside of her sister and singing partner, Halle Bailey, and was get a lot of attention thanks to his dance videos. But on Sunday, she addressed the criticisms she has received from some who deem her videos too sexy. “It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being very frankly,” she said after discussing bodily issues in the past like thinking she was “fat.” “So when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a little confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself that way or in that light. . I don’t post what I post to get attention. I don’t need that. “ Bailey said she’s confident in dancing and performing. She addressed her happy video during her underwear dance weekend. “For every woman, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” she said. “And, I tell myself that’s not what I’m going to do. Even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was doing Palo Santo and I was like, let’s spread some positive vibes. . “ I didn’t even really notice you were talking about my ** because I was like, okay, I’m just going from one second to two seconds, “” she continued. ” And I feel like I showed my ** more than I have with that like you’re watching our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. “ Bailey cried as she spoke of the journey she’s taken in self-confidence, acknowledging that she felt “insecure” for a long time. “With my writing and my production, I feel so bad and I have the same feeling when I dance in my room, when I just own who I am and my body,” she says. “And for so long, I thought I was, like, fat, and like, I hated my stretch marks and cellulite. But it’s like now, I really love who I am.” ET spoke with Bailey and her sister last month, and she spoke about their three GRAMMY nominations this year. “It means the whole world to my sister and I because we love to create together and it really ties our fellowship together, so we really create for fun and for ourselves,” she noted. “And to know that other people are enjoying what we create in our living room and in our garage just by having fun and experimenting, it really means a lot to us and I can’t wait to do more together and continue to release the music.” “I hope and pray that we win a GRAMMY this year,” she continued. “We’ll have to see what happens, but regardless, I’m really proud of my sister and I’m proud of myself too because we have learned to make the most of this moment throughout the pandemic and this ‘is scary and it’s sad. And as heartbreaking as that is, we wanted to sing and bring people hope, love and light through singing and performance, so I’m really happy to what the year has brought us musically. “ Chloe Bailey Does #BussItChallenge & Fans Go Crazy – Watch Halle Bailey Says Playing Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action is ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive) Lin-Manuel Miranda: Halle Bailey will be an incredible “ little mermaid ”

