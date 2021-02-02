5 influencer marketing predictions for 2021

As the new decade approaches, many brands are analyzing how they connect with consumers. Influencer marketing has always been a compelling strategy, and now there are new opportunities that PR and marketing experts should be aware of in 2021.

The latest Instagram updatesBranded content tool gives advertisers new opportunities to partner with influencers and use their content. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to influencer marketing, however.

Here are five predictions for the future of this growing field in 2021:

1. Micro and nano influencers will steal spending from macro influencers.

At a lower price, micro and nano-influencers allow brands to have dozens of diverse content studios without breaking the bank. Additionally, with reinforcement capabilities, advertisers can target influencer content to strategically reach the desired audience.

Influencer content doesn’t have to live in a silo (andthe progress of branded content make sure this is not the case), thus allowing brands to have a better ROI through influencer partnerships. Additionally, from an organic reach perspective, micro and nano-influencers generally generate ahigher engagement ratethanks to a carefully organized audience. Their subscribers frequently interact with their content and often turn to them as a trusted resource.

2. Authenticity reigns supreme.

We’ve been screaming for years to carefully select influencers who already speak or naturally speak about our customers. In 2021, this will be more important than ever as influencers are under the microscopes of their followers, trolls and keyboard warriors. To avoid going viral for the wrong reasons, authenticity will be even more important in 2021.

3. Taking a stand is essential.

This has come to the fore throughout 2020 and it won’t go away anytime soon. Consumers demand that brands and influencers take a stand on social issues.

Take John Legend, the popular music artist who has used his platform in recent years to educate his followers about things likevoter registration guides.On the flip side, many influencers carefully examine the brands they work with to see if they take a stand on social issues before agreeing to work with them. Expect consumers and influencers to demand action in 2021, and brands should be ready to deliver.

4. Representation is examined more closely.

While the influencer space may have started with mom’s bloggers, it has evolved to include a wide range of people, backgrounds, and topics. After a year that saw the Black Lives Matter movement propelled into the limelight and white influencers share the microphone and their platforms with people of color, public relations professionals can expect this to be the norm for the future. Marketers will carefully review influencer lists to ensure that they also represent their diverse consumer segment, and brands should be inclusive in their selection of influencers, if they haven’t already, to go forward.

5. Influencers will test new platforms.

With TikTok taking off in 2020, it has become clear that people are using apps for social entertainment. Consumers are looking for a place to get away with engaging and light content, which can be seen especially through video.

Moreover, the most popular TikToks, Reels or Stories are not entirely produced, but rather offer authentic real-time entertainment. Once this new style of relevant content is fully spread, marketers and influencers will test it across a variety of channels. Something might resonate more on IGTV than on TikTok, so marketers shouldn’t be afraid to jump into different platforms to maximize their investment.

Expect influencer content to expand beyond social media channels (pre-roll, digital ads, etc.) as well as short video continues to gain popularity.

As you tap into the opportunities within these predictions, continue to personalize your influence plans with an in-depth verification process and personalized messaging.

Lauren McNutt is Senior Director of Word of Mouth Marketing at Empower.

