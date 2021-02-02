Entertainment
Beyond Bollywood: The Underrated Depth And Diversity Of Indian Cinema
It was at school that I first realized that, in the eyes of Western audiences, Bollywood was a laughing stock. Discussing the topic with a South Asian classmate, my white and spy teacher spat out the word Bollywood in disbelief while trying to contain his laughter, making a comment: Are you seriously looking at this?
Yes. Despite a general consensus that these movies are trivial, over-the-top, and lacking in quality, I would say this view is an extreme generalization. Of course, it is undeniable that there are Bollywood productions which relate to these aforementioned qualities, but the same can be said of Hollywood and their below average Hallmark productions. As is the case in Western cinema, a sub-genre does not have to define an entire industry. Bollywood is only part of Indian cinema, and this sweeping statement not only diminishes the skills of many members of the Indian film industry, but prevents the discovery of many quality films.
Perhaps, then, a denunciation of Bollywood because of its supposed lack of philosophical sophistication or intellectual complexity is rooted in elitism and classism.
Across the subcontinent, Bollywood is watched by almost everyone. In a country beset by political and social divisions, Bollywood serves as a bond that unites communities, regardless of class, gender or caste. Despite criticism of their seeming melodramatic and superficial nature, it is imperative to note the context in which these films are produced: a large portion of those who watch Bollywood productions have lower socioeconomic status, as the cinema, alongside sport, is the main source of accessible entertainment in India. Perhaps, then, a denunciation of Bollywood because of its supposed lack of philosophical sophistication or intellectual complexity is rooted in elitism and classism.
Context aside, an often overlooked aspect about Bollywood is the artistry involved in the process of making each production. As the industry grows and budgets grow, movies are prone to more extravagant features like full-scale dance sequences. Easily dismissed as unnecessary and ostentatious, these routines involve extremely complex choreography, and the sight of dozens of dancers performing in synchronized harmony creates a cinematic experience like no other. The skill required to compose, train and perform these dances is immense and too often discredited in the name of frivolity. Additionally, the music featured in Bollywood films also reflects the creative capacity of the industry. Renowned for their original sheet music and soundtracks, these images showcase not only the caliber of Indian music, but the ingenuity of it as well, producing successes after the fact, each simultaneously capturing the essence of the film for which they were designed. been controlled while generating an inimitable sound. Finally, Bollywood films contain some of the most striking cinematography in the industry. Bursting with bold color palettes, picturesque landscape shots, and imagery of Indian art, each always comes with eye-catching features, some of which are exclusive to this sector of cinema. And all of this only scratches the surface of Indian cinema.
Indian cinema is arguably as diverse as its English-speaking counterparts, but due to insufficient exposure and the misconceptions that flow from it, this fact remains unknown to many. Despite the belief that the industry only produces Bollywood films, throughout Indian cinema history the genres, styles and themes of these productions have been expansive.
In a country beset by political and social divisions, Bollywood serves as a bond that unites communities, regardless of class, gender or caste.
When telling the subject of Indian cinema history, it is imperative that Satyajit Ray be mentioned. His filmography, which spanned from 1955 to 1992, including the eminent Apu trilogy, can be classified as one of the greatest achievements in cinema. Choosing to focus on the plight of the poor and discriminated against, Rays films contrast directly with the misconceptions surrounding modern Bollywood and its vapidity. Pather Panchali, his first film and one of the greatest directorial debuts of all time, introduced a whole different tone to Bollywood-branded musicals and melodramas. It tells the story of a young boy whose family suffers from abject poverty, but the film still manages to affect a humorous and affectionate tone, correctly portraying the underprivileged by demonstrating their humanity rather than using them as a dramatic tool. . Not confined to a social problem, Ray approaches the subject of gender roles and feminism with mastery. Charulata, the story of a restricted housewife and her struggle to escape the confines of the patriarchy by achieving her own ambitions. Shot primarily in black and white, his films changed the face of cinema through his narrative of social realism, earning him the admiration of countless Western filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.
Between these two contrasting aspects of Indian cinema, there are a multitude of genres. With the late Irrfan Khan, The Lunchbox is a charming minimalist film about mistaken identity romance. Completely devoid of song or dance sequences, the film elects a more subtle and delicate tone, providing a poignant and heartwarming feel while remaining understated. Lagaan, although again showcasing romance, is a period play that focuses on the rivalry between the British and the Indians during the British Raj through the act of playing cricket. Showcasing some of the best actors, music, costume and cinematography of the 21st century, this epic is a must-see. Perhaps most astounding for the predeterminations of Western audiences will be the viewing of Wasseypur Gangs, a two-part black comedy crime film often cited as India’s response to The Godfather. While retaining the boldness and music of Indian films, the image also draws on influences such as Quentin Tarantino and Sergio Leone, ultimately creating a cinematic experience that blends techniques from various film industries, resulting in a successful fusion. of the greatest aspects of each different culture. without losing his sense of being inherently Indian.
Bollywood is not a source of derision, but rather a vital part of Indian culture, and therefore to laugh at it is to ridicule the communities that cherish it.
Ultimately, it is undeniable that, like any other film industry, India has its fair share of below average quality. Why, then, do we choose to systematically focus on the negative aspects of Bollywood while being able to view Western industries as multifaceted? This industry, more of a cultural testament than just a business, is filled with some of the world’s greatest artistic talent, and ignoring the creative output of an entire subcontinent due to preconception is prejudice. Believe it or not, Bollywood is not a source of derision, but rather a vital part of Indian culture, and therefore to laugh at it is to ridicule the communities that cherish it. Plus, there is quite a movie production in India beyond Bollywood that deserves attention, so next time think about it before you criticize.
