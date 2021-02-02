Entertainment
Dustin Diamond, ‘saved by the bell’ actor, dies at 44
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell”, died Monday morning from hospitalization in January. He was 44 years old.
Details of his hospitalization were not available at the time, and doctors performed various tests and a biopsy on Diamond to determine the cause of his apparent body pain, according to earlier reports.
Diamond got his first official acting credits for small roles in the TV movie “Yogi’s Great Escape” and an episode of “It’s a Living” in 1987, but a year later the actor would step into his escape role. . Cast in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss”, the actor performed Screech for 13 episodes. The show then served as the basis for “Saved by the Bell”, in which Diamond starred until 1992.
As his character aged out of high school, Diamond continued to reprise his role for the franchise in various spinoffs, including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class”, the latter of which he played for about six years.
The star has also appeared as himself in a variety of shows and films after his stint as Screech, including “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” and “Four Corners Road”. He also wrote a memoir about his time with the “Saved by the Bell” franchise. Entitled “Behind the Bell,” the book chronicles alleged controversies related to cast members, including Diamond himself.
Diamond was married to Jennifer Misner from 2009 until their separation in 2013.
Diamond appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2013 and played in the now disbanded band, Salty The Pocketknife.
