Why music is my unofficial love language – the Cavalier Daily

Music has always been part of my life. Whether it is songs from my Pakistani roots or those that grew up in America, the music has been a constant companion. When I was little my dad played CDs of Bollywood songs every time we drove somewhere. Growing up, I began to discover American artists the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, many of whom now hold a special place in my heart. After all, once a Swiftie, always a Swiftie!

My love for music has only grown since then, the older I get the more I enjoy music. I can say with confidence that music has become one of my love languages ​​over the years. A language of love can be described as the way one prefers to communicate and express one’s life in platonic and loving relationships. While I consider affirmation words to be my conventional love language, I classify music as my second rather non-traditional love language.

In college, I discovered that many of my friendships were based on shared musical interests. I still remember playing Little Mix and Fifth Harmony in the back of the bus with my friends. In high school, I was exposed to different genres, and I found myself fascinated by the multitude of music that I had not yet discovered.

During my forties, this love and appreciation for music increased dramatically. As an introverted individual, I was hesitant to spend hours on FaceTime or on the phone with my friends and family, even if they were sorely missed. For this reason, I have found solace in listening to podcasts, reading books, and listening to music.

These activities, while not the same as genuine human interactions, felt like they had people to lean on. Whether it was the Harry Potter characters I remembered from rereading the books or the voices of my favorite artists such as Chelsea Cutler, I knew I was not alone. Most of all, I found comfort in listening to music.

For any emotion or situation, I could find the perfect song to match my mood or to set the mood !. Whether it’s listening to classical music to relieve the stress of online lessons or blowing up One Direction songs to cheer me up after reading the news, I’ve always had music to match. to my atmosphere. In a time that seems so isolated and lonely to me, music has been there for me even more than it ever was.

To make it a bit easier to find the perfect music for a specific situation, I decided to create playlists. It started out as a relatively low-key task, for example, I created playlists for when I was feeling sad or when I was in the shower. However, I slowly started to put more work and dedication into it, and that coincided with my change of music platform.

I used to use Apple Music previously but made the switch to Spotify after a lot of peer pressure from my friends. It ended up being for the best as I fell in love with the way Spotify was put together. Not only can I make playlists, but I can do it in an aesthetic way, which I hadn’t figured out how to do with Apple Music.

I quickly began to devote a great deal of my time to curating the perfect playlists with the perfect pictures and descriptions to go with them. Currently I have over 20 playlists on my account that I have invested my heart and soul in. My favorite has to be my Pride and Prejudice playlist. It is titled I love you. most ardently in honor of Mr. Darcy, and I find it to be a true representation of my love for the 2005 film starring Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. It includes instrumental music and modern day hit songs which I believe are representative of the enemies to lovers trope. If you are another Spotify user or a lover of vintage pieces, I highly encourage you to Check it out .

In addition to creating my own playlists, a lot of my friends and I have exchanged playlists. It was one of my favorite things to come out of my 40s. As mentioned earlier, I’m not the biggest fan of virtual communication due to my introverted tendencies. So, I have found that exchanging music is a great method of communication as well as a great way to be exposed to new types of music. By sharing playlists or seeing what my friends were listening to through Spotifys’ Friends Activity feature, I was able to see how my friends are doing or feeling during quarantine. From the number of people I saw listening to that damn Taylor Swift season during the break, I could tell we were all going through something together despite the physical distance between us.

The joy I have felt in saving, listening to and sharing music has been a light in those rather dark times. It was truly a pleasure to reconnect with my love of music and preserve it in memorable playlists. Although COVID-19 has not brought too many joys to my life, I am happy that it has allowed me to develop further and connect with one of my languages ​​of love, music!

Zoya Zahid is a lifetime columnist for The Cavalier Daily. She can be reached at [email protected]