Duluth-raised actor is part of the Sundance buzz

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival, held virtually this year, opened with the premiere of a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family.

Play Emilia Jones’ brother in Sian Heder’s film: Daniel Durant, formerly of Duluth.

The film generated a buzz over the weekend when Apple Studios bought “CODA” for a record amount of nearly $ 25 million, according to Variety, who also noted that “Palm Springs” set a record last year. to $ 22 million. Netflix and Amazon were also interested in it.

The film is potentially a candidate for Tuesday Sundance Film Festival Awards Night, which will be hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Jones plays Ruby, who works in the family fishing business in Massachusetts, and is a performer for her family members, who includes Marlee Matlin as her mother and Troy Kotsur as her father. When she emerges as a great singing talent, she must consider her role in the family and her own future.





Hollywood Reporter describes it as being true to the tropes, but in a good way.

“If you want to make a movie that sticks to the playbook, or playbooks, here’s how to do it: ‘Coda’ is a radiant and deeply satisfying heart warmer that encompasses more than just the formula; it situates the fun and the purity in it, reminding us of the heartwarming, even cathartic rewards of a well-told wellness story, ”the review said.

Durant grew up in Duluth and had a recurring role on “Switched at Birth”. He was part of the Deaf West production of “Spring Awakening” which performed on Broadway in 2015.