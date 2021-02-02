Golden Globe names set the tone for pandemic Hollywood awards season

Los Angeles (AFP)

The unveiling of the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday will reignite a Hollywood awards season like no other, with pandemic-related theater closings and blockbuster delays that are expected to boost smaller, stay-at-home movies like “The Trial of” the Chicago 7 “from Netflix and” Mank. “

Influential Globes are often an indicator of a film’s Oscar success, but all bets are off in a year that has seen glitzy award campaign events dropped and ceremonies postponed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Traditional Tinseltown Studios delayed the release of several big hitters last year in hopes of theaters reopening, so streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple should look better than ever at upcoming awards shows. .

Among the main contenders are Aaron Sorkin’s “Chicago 7” – a timely look at the protests, police violence, and the insane trial surrounding the 1968 Chicago anti-war riots – and David Fincher’s “Mank”, which delves into the golden age of Hollywood with the making of “Citizen Kane”.

Amazon Prime has “One Night in Miami”, an adaptation of a play about the friendship of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown at the height of the American civil rights movement, and the hit “Sound of Metal “about a rock drummer losing his hearing.

“Nomadland”, which won awards at the Venice and Toronto festivals, is the choice of many experts for the best overall picture.

The Disney-owned Searchlight film stars Frances McDormand adrift among a community of elderly nomadic idealists who roam America in worn out vans.

“Most of the contenders seem to be more intimate movies, or movies that play well at home,” said Chris Beachum of the Gold Derby awards tracker.

“A lot of the ‘big screen’ type movies – thinking of a James Bond movie or the Marvel movies – were selected anyway. They aren’t even competing for this year’s races.”

– Acting heavyweights –

Voted by the 90 or so members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes divided the films into “dramatic” and “comedy or musical” categories.

In the latter, Amazon’s sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” looks set to take on Meryl Streep’s Netflix musical “The Prom” and the Disney + filmed version of the Broadway hit “Hamilton”.

“Hamilton,” created from multiple performances starring the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is not allowed to compete at the Oscars, meaning the Globes represent the musical’s best chance Tony winner on the American Founding Fathers to pick up the film’s accolades.

Foreign language films are also separated into their own Globes pool, where Korean-American family drama “Minari” is set to emulate last year’s “Parasite”.

In the acting categories, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman could receive two nominations for his work in the 1920s blues drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”, both on Netflix.

Other favorites of the lead actor include Anthony Hopkins for “The Father”, adapted from a French play on dementia, and Gary Oldman for “Mank”.

“And you have a Globes favorite, Tom Hanks (for ‘News of the World’) – I mean, it’s a really strong category,” Beachum said.

Boseman co-star “Ma Rainey” Viola Davis is slated to feature on the Best Actress side, alongside Carey Mulligan for #MeToo revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” and McDormand.

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat” and “Chicago 7”) and Leslie Odom Jr (“One Night in Miami” and “Hamilton”) also ogle several times.

– The Oscars are waiting for you –

Last year, the HFPA came under fire for its inability to nominate female directors, but Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) seem well placed this year.

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on February 28 – almost two months later than usual, but still a week before the Oscar nominations vote even begins.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony, which is broadcast from her usual Beverly Hills hotel, but likely without the loud crowds and party atmosphere of the event.

The Globes also include a plethora of televised awards, tending to emulate the small-screen centerpiece Emmys, which took place in September.

Jane Fonda will receive an award for career excellence, as will Norman Lear for his television work.

The Oscars will follow about two months later on April 25.

