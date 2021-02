Gayle King prepares her daughter’s wedding at Oprah’s

Gayle King’s daughter is officially married. In oneInstagrampost Monday,“CBS this morning” The host revealed his daughter Kirby Bumpus quietly married her fiance Virgil Miller to a longtime friend Oprah winfreyhome in December. “FINALLY my favorite daughter @ kirbybump has given me permission to share the news, she’s a married woman,” King wrote, with pictures of the newlyweds. According to King, only six people attended the “super little service,” which followed “strict covid rules.” Guests included King, Winfrey and Winfrey’spartnerStedman graham. “I couldn’t even give her a hug on her wedding day,” King wrote. “It was haaaaard! King also revealed that William Bumpus Jr., officiated. She shares the two children with her ex-husband William Bumpus. “It was a wonderful day and so was Kirby,” she added. “I call it perfection … Ps anyone have any advice on being a good stepmom ?? I’m all ears and taking notes!” King shared more details about the nuptials in an interview withO, Oprah magazine, where she is the general editor of the publication. According to the media outlet, Kirby and her husband adapted the ceremony to limit the risk of the coronavirus spreading. Bumpusheld tries on her wedding dress with Zoom with her mother and Winfrey watching from a distance, and King did not enter Winfrey’s house to help her daughter get ready, which she said was “really difficult.” Quarantine Diary: Gayle King play Zoom games with famous friends, call bachelor ‘difficult’ But being harnessed to Winfrey’s house in Santa Barbara had its advantages. According to King, when an unrelated photoshoot was called off, his family was able to tag the photographer. “Joe (Pugliese) doesn’t normally do a wedding, but Oprah just shot something on her property that got canceled at the last minute, so we got lucky and had a professional photographer who followed all the protocols pandemic, ”she said. “I am so glad that we have these memories, because the photos are superb” King added that his son performing the ceremony also made the day special. “No one knows Kirby as his brother, so for him doing the ceremony felt like it was meant to be,” she said, adding that after the reception the guests enjoyed “appetizers and cakes socially. distant, and socially distant dances. “ “My son, Will, says, ‘We call each other a tripod, and that day with Virgil we became a perfect square,'” she continued. “Kirby is really so happy, and nothing beats when your kids are happy.” The celebrities wished King and his daughter congratulations in the comments to his Instagram post. “Gorgeous bride,” director Ava DuVernay wrote. “Gorgeous married. May they have a wonderful life together.” “Mazel Tov,” Andy Cohen wrote. “Oh my God!!” wrote Reese Witherspoon. “So happy for you !!” Chris Rock talks about therapy, his plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in an interview with Gayle King







