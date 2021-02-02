The fabulous Bollywood train journeys! – Rediff.com Movies

The importance of trains can be traced throughout its use in countless films.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, everyday life is slowly but steadily getting back on track.

With the resumption of rail services by Indian Railways, commuters can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

On the big screen, too, the meaning of trains can be traced throughout its use in countless films.

As a means of transportation or a metaphor, the romance of trains is undeniable in Hindi cinema.

Verma likes look at her many, many, MANY memorable moments on celluloid.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan reaching out for Kajol to board a train in England and India is part of iconic Bollywood imagery.

It has inspired countless clones but nothing like Aditya Chopra’s bestselling original.

Pakeezah

The train and its whistling is a recurring motif in the classic and symbolic of Kamal Amrohi’s travels and hopes his principal lady Meena Kumari will experiment. Especially after Raaj Kumar takes a look at her magnificent feet and leaves behind a note of admiration.

Sholay

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay is reserved for arrival and departure of trains.

But this is the action-packed sequence where Thakur’s discovery of Jai and Veeru’s courage and conscience in the face of a daaku the attack prepares the ground for his future vendetta.

Dil Se ..

SRK and Malaika Arora dance on top of a train to Chaiyya Chaiyya Flanked by a group of dancers in colorful costumes set the benchmark for imaginative choreography.

Jab we met

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor meet on a train and embark on an exciting journey to nowhere only to realize that their destination is the same in Imtiaz Ali’s traveling romance.

The Lunchbox

‘Kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pahuncha deti hai“.

Few have thought about the routine and purpose of trains as poetically as director Ritesh Shah embodied in the seemingly ordinary journeys of Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui through crowded premises.

Rafoo chakkar

Who can forget Rishi Kapoor and Paintal smashing a compartment for women disguised as students and shaking a leg for Chhuk Chhuk in one Some like it hot flight?

Ghulam

Or Aamir Khan taking his perfectionism to reckless levels and jumping off tracks seconds before a busy local for a daredevil streak of Ghulam?

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja bombed at the box office, but no one can accuse producer Boney Kapoor of being stingy.

The man spared no expense on this ambitious Masala on a pair of crooks falling in love and pursuing a common enemy. And that’s pretty evident in the scale used to film his daredevil train robbery scene.

Bombay Meri Jaan

The spirit of Maximum City is conveyed in Nishikanth Kamat’s acclaimed drama inspired by the 2006 bombings in Mumbai and its impact on the lives of everyday commuters and those around them.

The train on fire

Long before Titanic there was BR Chopra’s big multi-star on a chic high-speed train that went into disaster mode and threatened the lives of passengers on board.

Make Anjaane

If not Dishoom Dishoom, a moving train serves as the backdrop to a past crime for an accident. Let it be a vile Prem Chopra pushing a drunk Amitabh Bachchan off the train Make Anjaane or Raj Babbar doing the same to Rajiv Kapoor in Wash. In either case, the villains are after the hero’s daughter.

Kick, Dhoom 2, Coolie, Bodyguard, Jagga Jasoos, Gunday, Ra.One, Khakee

Nothing like the swashbuckling hero making his entrance or coming to the rescue by strutting on the train, swinging around him or flexing his muscles in front of him to blues the bad guys.

Salman Khan lives up to his dabangg image before a train and above in Kick and Bodyguard.

Hrithik Roshan plans train robbery against Namibian desert Dhoom 2.

Shah Rukh Khan saves Mumbai local from derailment in Ra.One.

Akshay Kumar keeps armed morons away while clinging to a moving train Khakee.

Amitabh Bachchan gets an interesting introduction as the original Coolie No 1 in Coolie.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor flaunt muscular bromance perched on a smoky train in Gunday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif sprint on a running sprint Jasoos jagga.

Jaani Dushman, Lekin, Angoor

Not only the action, the train is also a perfect place for the spooky elements.

Amrish Puri scares the daylight of his co-passengers when he transforms into a hairy monster in Jaani Dushman.

Vinod Khanna has his very first ghostly encounter with Dimple Kapadia in But.

Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma’s jump fears are sparked by a pulpy horror novel in Angoor.

Swades, Ishaqzaade, Kahaani, Aap Ki Kasam

When NRI Shah Rukh Khan buys water from a boy from the train window Swades.

When Parineeti Chopra finds out that Arjun Kapoor was playing with his emotions after the consummation of their fake marriage in an abandoned compartment of Ishaqzaade.

When ‘Bob Biswas’ almost pushes Vidya Balan before the Kolkata metro Kahaani.

When Rajesh Khanna’s Lifelong Regret Finds a Sad Analogy with Wandering Railroads Aap ki kasam.

Trains in the movies can lead to moments of meaning, chaos and melancholy.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shakti, Wanted, Baaton Baaton Mein

The people of Mumbai are an ever-ready backdrop for their chaos (Ek Chalis Ki Local) and relaxed charm (Baaton Baaton Mein) as well as the hero to teach a lesson to the teasers of the day before (Shakti, wanted).

Kachche Dhaage, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Bunty Aur Babli, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

The family that travels together stays together, no matter how difficult the journey.

Whether it’s the half-brothers Kachche Dhaage, the score tormented the people of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the con couple of Bunty aur babli or a gay hiding their romance from a conservative family Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

Mera Naam Joker, Parineeta

The exuberance of toy trains is happily captured in the hopeful songs of Mera Naam Joker and Parineeta.

Rajnigandha, Rang De Basanti

Yes Rajnigandha explores the hidden implications of Vidya Sinha’s empty train dream, Basanti RankThe sepia-colored flashback recreates the events of Kakori’s train theft for effective results.

Saathiya, Dillagi, guru

The novel of trains – that’s what they mean.

While Dillagi and Guru give it a shot, Saathiya embodies it better than anything.

Delhi 6, love Aaj Kal

The good ol ‘Delhi Metro finds youthful expression in Sonam Kapoor’s cheerful journeys to Delhi 6 and the relaxed camaraderie of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone Likes Aaj Kal.

Darr, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Vijeta

Not just Indian trains, but even Swiss rail cuts a memorable image in the great Bollywood fantasy. And the filmmaker Yash Chopra has a lot to do with it.

Ajnabee, Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai

Long before Dil Se .. made popular, the images from the top of the train were associated with the goddamn antics of Rajesh Khanna-Zeenat Aman and Rishi Kapoor consoling Padmini Kolhapure to the tune of RD Burman’s melodies in Ajnabee and Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai.

Tanu Weds Manu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani, Rangoon, Chennai Express, Chamatkar

Stranger connections and jokes on long train trips are occasionally highlighted in Bollywood.

Masoom, Sadma, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yuva, Dil Chahta Hai

It is only when the train is ready to leave that the characters are struck by a sort of epiphany.

In Masoom, this leads to tearful farewells which become a surprise reunion.

In Sadma, irony is at its height.

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, friends realize that they mean more to each other, but move on anyway.

In Nest, the explosion of a woman underlines her indignation at a lost cause.

In Dil chahta hai, the closed doors of a metro make them aware of their true feelings towards each other.

Mashaal, Gully Boy, Barsaat, Toilette-Ek Prem Katha

An ally of lovebirds since time immemorial when it comes to Bollywood, trains provide a safe space for singing and dancing, hanging out, running away from Protestant stepfathers or even relieving themselves in the absence of proper toilets as demonstrated by films like Mashaal, Gully Boy, Barsaat and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Aradhana, Teesri Manzil, Mere Huzoor, Parichay

Retro imagery is full of fun train-themed serenades and dating like the song of Rajesh Khanna Mere Sapno Ki Rani to Sharmila Tagore hiding her face in an Alistair MacLean in Aradhana, The Hilarious Quarrel of Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh Teesri Manzil, Jeetendra’s romantic call to catch a glimpse of Mala Sinha in Mother huzoor or jump off the train to live happily afterwards with Jaya Bhaduri at Parichay.

Half Ticket, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Devdas

The black and white era was not indifferent to the attractiveness of the train.

Whether in the fun adventures of Kishore Kumar as Munna in Half ticket, The flirtatious overtures by Dev Anand and Asha Parekh leading to the title track of Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai and Dilip Kumar’s last agonizing journey in and as Devdas.

Devdas

Of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version of Devdas is an exercise in opulence. And so even the sight of him suffering in a train compartment must be nothing short of resplendent.

Train to Pakistan, 1947-Terre, Kalank, Raat Akeli Hai, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

From Partition horrors and intriguing whodunits, gangster dramas and coming-of-age novels, the Train has contributed to Bollywood cinematic glory in a myriad of moods and ways.