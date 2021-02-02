Celebrity chef Duff Goldman and his wife welcome their baby girl





Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman and his wife Johanna are the proud new parents of a baby girl! They welcomed Josephine Frances Goldman to the world this week. In one post on Instagram On Monday, Goldman said he had no words to describe the blessing. “It is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in the whole world,” he wrote. Some friends have told me that the love I will feel watching my daughter will be unlike anything I have ever experienced and they have been. absolutely right. “ He also praised his wife, Johanna, writing that he was so impressed with his intuition. “I am impressed by his strength, his naturalness and his intuitiveness. She’s a natural mom without a doubt, he says. He added that he couldn’t believe they made a family! and how excited he was to share his favorite things in the world with Josephine, like pizza, swimming and concerts. He said she already loves music and has very eclectic preferences so far, so see where her musical tastes are going. Baby Josephine was born on January 31, 2021 and weighs 8 lbs and 2 oz. I’m so in love I can’t stand it, Goldman wrote with a heart emoji. I have the two best women in the whole world. Friends and fans quickly sent their congratulations. “mazel tov !!!! she is beautiful !!!” wrote Molly Yeh, another Food Network star. “I AM SO HAPPY. TWO MUFFINS !!!!!!!!!” Alex Guarnaschelli, another Food Network celebrity, posted. The Goldmans announced last August that they were waiting with a themed muffin Photo shoot. Goldman refers to Johanna muffin as a pet name, which makes the mini muffin ad very apt. Johnna Goldman, born Colbry, 26, posted the same photo on her Instagram page. “Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin is slated for January 2021,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji. The two have a cute romance that begins with Goldman spontaneously to propose, using just a small piece of string. “My heart might burst. I love you muffin,” Goldman wrote in the caption of the engagement announcement Instagram Publish. “I love every scar. I like the way you smell. I’m sorry I don’t have a real ring. Hope you don’t mind the butcher’s twine, I’m a chef, after all. The two tied the knot in January 2019 at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles. Goldman currently stars on Food Network’s “Buddy vs. Duff” with “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro and “Duff Takes the Cake,” where he and his team bring their beautiful creations into the community to help people celebrate. milestones.







