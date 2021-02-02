The Daily Flash: Welcome to Wakanda & Cloverfield!





Today’s Daily Flash features the expansion of several fan favorite franchises as well as reboot and casting news! Check out the hottest news of the day below: Welcome to Wakanda Director Black Panther Ryan coogler is developing a spin-off series from the hit film for Disney +. The project, which is part of its new five-year comprehensive television deal, will focus on the Kingdom of Wakanda. The Walking Dead is coming early Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier – The Walking Dead _ Season 10 – Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis / AMC AMC + is about to debut the first episode of The walking dead 10th season extended on the 21st of February before its premiere on February 28 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC. All of the following episodes will debut early in the Premium Streaming Pack, every Thursday before arriving on AMC starting March 4. Cloverfield’s world is growing JJ Abrams teamed up with Primordial to develop a new sequel to Cloverfield. There are no plot details for the currently untitled sequel, but it will drop the found footage format that was part of the original. Amazons Solos Anthology finds a star-studded cast Amazon announced the casting for Solos, a series of dramatic anthologies from creator David Weil. The solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and at a different time, that illustrate that even during our seemingly most isolated moments, in the most disparate circumstances, we are all connected through the experience. human. Cast characteristics Morgan freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole beharie, Anthony mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance wu. An all-American homecoming The CWs pilot spin-off of All American will air as an episode of the current third season. All American: Homecoming will see Mayan Geffri reprising his role as Simone Hicks as he follows a young Beverly Hills tennis hopeful and elite Chicago baseball player as they battle the high stakes of varsity sports, while cruising through the highs, the low and the sexiness of early adulthood unsupervised at a prestigious Historically Black College. THE VOICE IS COMING BACK! The voice returns Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET NBC. Pop music sensation Nick jonas reclaims his red chair alongside returning superstar coaches Kelly clarkson, John legend, and Blake Shelton for season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. Season 20 marks The Voice’s 10th anniversary. Neve Campbell comes to lawyer Lincoln! Neve campbell signed to co-star against Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Lincoln Lawyer series. Campbell will play Assistant District Attorney Maggie McPherson, who was once married to Mickey Haller played by Rulfo. The series is based on the novels of David E. Kelley and the first season is based on the novel, The brass verdict the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series. Netflix J-Lo Cast in ‘The Mother! ‘ Jennifer lopez and Netflix team up again by Deadline. Lopez is ready to produce and star in the action feature The mother where she plays “a deadly assassin who comes out of her hiding place to protect the girl she abandoned years ago, while she was fleeing dangerous men”. Fraiser gets the restart ?! Frasier may be the last series to receive restart processing. TVLine reports that there are rumors that this oft-rumored revival could be happening with Paramount +. Dr. Fraiser Crane come back, please! Stay tuned! Oval the second season begins on Tuesday February 16 at 10:30 p.m. on BET. TVLine has released an exclusive trailer. Check it out below! WandaVision mid-season premiere debuts on Disney plus February 5. Take a look at what’s to come! Check Out The Streamer’s Trailer Here! Sharing is loving! Like that: As Loading…

