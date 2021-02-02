The filming of the magnum opus Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starts today February 2, 2021.

The film celebrates the triumph over evil. Om Raut, the manager, tweeted this morning, “#Adipurush aarambh.”

Producer Prasad Sutar spoke earlier about motion capture and what to expect in the movie. He said high-end visual effects combined with real-time technology are commonly used in international films and it always helps filmmakers tell their story. To create the world of Adipurush and tell the epic story, we bring the same together. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Bhushan Kumar.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is scheduled for August 11, 2022.

