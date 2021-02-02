Six arrested for altering iconic Hollywood sign to read ‘Hollyboob’





Six people have been arrested after altering California’s iconic “Hollywood” sign to read “Hollyboob”. A tarp with the letter “B” was draped over the “W”, while a white dash was placed across the “D” to make it appear as a “B”. The Los Angeles Times reports that five men and a woman were seen under video surveillance around 1:15 p.m. When a police helicopter arrived, they could see the group descending the steep terrain towards the famous Mulholland Drive. Officers met them downstairs and their identities have not yet been released. SURPRISING SECRETS BEHIND THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN The incident cannot be characterized as vandalism “because the sign was not damaged,” said Captain Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), commander of the Hollywood area. exit. The six will be charged with trespassing and released, he said. According to Deadline, one of those arrested told an officer the gag was done in an attempt to raise awareness about breast cancer. In addition, the outlet reports that the police presence will be increased for several days, if not several weeks, due to the incident. ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD SIGN? REPORT SAYS SECOND BRAND COULD STIMULATE TOURIST TRAFFIC The sign is not accessible to the public, although visitors can tour the surrounding Griffith Park. The sign is maintained by a group called the Hollywood Sign Trust. A representative for the trust told the LA Times that the LAPD’s quick response was appreciated. Trust chairman Mark Panatier said changing the sign was a mistake regardless of the cause and added, “It’s a shame that such an important icon for the city of LA is not appreciated. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “She’s an icon that is there to visually reinforce the importance of Hollywood, not just to the city of LA but to the world,” he said. “It needs to be maintained, it doesn’t need to be brought down.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In 2017, the sign was changed to read “Hollyweed” when tarps were used to change the two letters “O” “to” E. “

