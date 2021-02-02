Ree Drummond reveals what made her cry while planning her daughter’s wedding





In just three months, Ree Drummond aka The Pioneer Woman will become a stepmother, when her eldest daughter Alex gets married. In a new blog post, the celebrity boss relates some of the more remarkable details of the planning process, including the decision to keep the union outside at her Oklahoma ranch. “This is where Alex grew up, and it feels like you’re in the right place,” Drummond explained of the ranch, which includes both the family home and the filming site for his popular show. Food Network. Ahead of the occasion, 23-year-old Alex Drummond posted a cute photo of herself and her fiance, Mauricio Scott, whom she met during her freshman year at Texas A&M University. “MOOD BECAUSE I’M WALKING DOWN THE ALLEY TO THIS MAN 3 MONTHS FROM TODAY,” she captioned the engagement photo. “What is life !!!!!!” Ree drummond blogged that when Scott asked the question last August, the families of college lovers secretly watched the affair from a distance at a time she called “special and surreal,” despite her maternal advice not to marry until 28 years old. “(Our family) and I couldn’t love Mauricio more, and the timing is so perfect for them,” she wrote in August. Now that the date is approaching, Drummond says she is still very excited about their impending nuptials. “I’m so excited for these two,” Drummond said. “I’ve loved watching (Alex and Mauricio’s) relationship grow, and it makes me happy that in all of this, the thing they do most regularly is laugh together.” For Drummond, a particularly moving part of the planning process was purchasing clothes. “I’ve seen all of these scenes in movies where mom cries as her daughter finds ‘the’ wedding dress and I never thought it would be me,” Drummond explained in the blog post. “But someone must have chopped onions in that bridal shop, because I would be damned if I didn’t tear up!” After a difficult 2020, Drummond said the family approached marriage with a willingness to face whatever presented itself and, most importantly, a sense of renewed hope. “I feel in talking to my friends and family and hearing from people via my blog and social media, a collective exhaustion from all the pain, change, chaos, upheaval and loss,” Drummond wrote. “But I’m also starting to see a collective HOPE that things will get better sooner rather than later … and I embrace that feeling.”







