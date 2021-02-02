Exclusive! Vinod Mehra’s Daughter Soniya Says: “I’m Engaged But I Didn’t Leave Bollywood” | Hindi movie news





Last week reports flew thick and fast that (the late) Vinod Mehra Soniya’s daughter said goodbye to Bollywood. This is far from the truth. ETimes got in touch with Soniya, who is currently in Dubai. Soniya said: “I don’t know who decided that I’m no longer in Bollywood. I just moved to Dubai. It’s kind of a center of gravity to have between London, India and Kenya; I often go to London and Kenya, part of my childhood was spent in these two countries. ” Added Soniya, who started with ‘Victoria No 2003’ in 2007, “I have never been irritated or disheartened by everything that happened to me. In fact, I was grateful for everything. And I am very eager to work. in Bollywood movies in the next few days. I did my best, but unfortunately I did not receive any offers that were relevant to me. It is very important to have roles that you are excited about. So yes I am very open to working in films in any language. In fact, I have also been in contact with many good filmmakers in India. Its just that I am not possessed that I invariably have to have a lot of work and that I should grab it for the simple fact of being in the rate race. I want to be satisfied as an artist rather than an actor. ” So what is Soniya doing in Dubai? “Well, it’s not that I got out of India only recently. I had originally been to London for a while. Then I found a really good job as a yoga teacher in Dubai, so I decided to park here. Yoga has been a very intrinsic part of me, ever since I used it at 13 to treat my lower back pain. Slowly but surely I realized that I could ‘use more to improve people’s lives.I have mastered it and am very passionate about it. During the conversation, Soniya became outspoken and said that she was engaged. The guy in question is Kunal, whose photos with her have been on her social media handle for some time. But it was believed until this day that she was single. Soniya revealed: “Nobody knows this and I’m talking about Kunal for the first time. We’ve been together for 7 years and we even got engaged about a year and a half ago, ”and added,“ I believe in the institution of marriage. will take our relationship to another level. But personally, I don’t believe that two people who really love each other necessarily have to get married. Marriage is a very small part of love. It is not necessary that a man and woman who have been married to each other for 7 years are more in love than Kunal and I who still have not tied the nuptial knot. ” Speaking more about Kunal, Soniya said he was from Mumbai but had been based in Dubai for 13 years. “He is a luxury real estate broker.” “Getting back to the subject of Bollywood, let me tell you that everyone welcomed me and made me feel at home. They had several good things to say about my father, who told me he was a great man, ”concluded Soniya. who also did ‘Shadow’ in 2009, ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ in 2012 and ‘Ragini MMS 2’ in 2014.



