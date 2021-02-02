Anushka Sharmas Doppelganger, Julia Michaels Responds As Actor Shares Daughter’s First Photo

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli shared the first photo of their newborn daughter and also revealed her name. The couple named the baby Vamika.

As Anushka shared the photo on Instagram, several friends and colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish the family happy. However, there was one wish that stood out among the rest.

American singer Julia Michaels, who made headlines in India a few years ago after fans found an eerie resemblance between her and Anushka, also left a comment on the actor’s post. Julia simply wrote “Congratulations !!!” but his comment got almost 2000 likes. Earlier in August, Julia shared her congratulations when Anushka announced her pregnancy.

Julias comment on Anushkas post.

Anushka and Julia went online in 2019 when photos of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realized how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, Hi @AnushkaSharma were apparently twins lol. She even shared a combo of their photos that had gone viral. In answering him, Anushka had answered, OMG YES !! I’ve been looking for you and the other 5 dopplegangers all my life. Now, Anushka and Julia follow each other on Instagram and often “ like ” the posts.

Julia is a Grammy nominated artist who has delivered hits such as Issues and I Miss You. She has also written songs for stars such as Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez and Sorry by Justin Bieber.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11. Virat took to Instagram to announce his arrival, writing: “We are delighted to share with you that we have been blessed with a little girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Both Anushka and the baby are in good health and we feel more than blessed to start this new chapter in our lives. We hope you can respect our privacy at this time.