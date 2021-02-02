Entertainment
Anushka Sharmas Doppelganger, Julia Michaels Responds As Actor Shares Daughter’s First Photo
Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, also known in India as an Anushka Sharma lookalike, reacted to the actor sharing the first photo of his daughter, Vamika.
POSTED ON FEBRUARY 02, 2021 7:02 AM
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli shared the first photo of their newborn daughter and also revealed her name. The couple named the baby Vamika.
As Anushka shared the photo on Instagram, several friends and colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish the family happy. However, there was one wish that stood out among the rest.
American singer Julia Michaels, who made headlines in India a few years ago after fans found an eerie resemblance between her and Anushka, also left a comment on the actor’s post. Julia simply wrote “Congratulations !!!” but his comment got almost 2000 likes. Earlier in August, Julia shared her congratulations when Anushka announced her pregnancy.
Anushka and Julia went online in 2019 when photos of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realized how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, Hi @AnushkaSharma were apparently twins lol. She even shared a combo of their photos that had gone viral. In answering him, Anushka had answered, OMG YES !! I’ve been looking for you and the other 5 dopplegangers all my life. Now, Anushka and Julia follow each other on Instagram and often “ like ” the posts.
Julia is a Grammy nominated artist who has delivered hits such as Issues and I Miss You. She has also written songs for stars such as Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez and Sorry by Justin Bieber.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Blesses Baby Vamika, Pouring Love On Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Photo: ‘May All Your Dreams Come True’
Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11. Virat took to Instagram to announce his arrival, writing: “We are delighted to share with you that we have been blessed with a little girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Both Anushka and the baby are in good health and we feel more than blessed to start this new chapter in our lives. We hope you can respect our privacy at this time.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]