“Judas and the Black Messiah”: Film Review | Sundance 2021

The 1969 murder at the age of 21 of Illinois Black Panthers Party Chairman Fred Hampton was a powerful sub-plot point last year in Aaron Sorkin The Chicago 7 trial. This same government-hit work receives expanded treatment and exerts a proportionately explosive impact in Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah, an urgent historical thriller that speaks even more than half a century later. Led by sensational performances by Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, the FBI informant who infiltrated his inner circle, this is a bubbling tale of oppression and revolution, coercion and betrayal, made more shocking by the undiminished currency of its themes.

Opening February 12 at Warner after its Sundance premiere, with a simultaneous one-month window on HBO Max, the film represents an impressive step towards a heavier subject on an epic canvas for both director King (New herbs) and co-writer Will Berson, whose background is in television comedy. The biblical allusions of the title undulate through a drama as attentive to the humanity of its characters as to their political significance. It reinforces the tragic dimensions of this visceral tale of a galvanizing black leader raised by a movement for social change and unity, and a white establishment bent on crushing him.

That’s not to say King, Berson, and Kaluuya canonized Hampton. The film fails to retain the inflammatory nature of his speeches, especially in the exhortations during one of his most moving oratorical interludes to kill “pigs”. But this inflammatory rhetoric is carefully contextualized as a direct response to the sustained police brutality against the black community, a vicious cycle manipulated by the shady counterintelligence unit taking direction from J. Edgar Hoover (a sinister, almost unrecognizable Martin Sheen ).

The pre-dawn raid on Hampton’s apartment as he sleeps next to his pregnant girlfriend Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback) is convincingly framed using well-documented evidence such as a firepower assassination maximum, painfully evoking the murder of Breonna Taylor last year.

Like Spike Lee Da 5 bloodsKing’s film is masterful in its depiction of the struggle for black self-determination and how this show of force has been interpreted as a threat by paranoid white alarmists like Hoover, unleashed against the amorphous danger of “our way of life”. And like Lee, King begins with a dynamic prologue that combines archival documents with dramatized images to trace the emergence of the Black Panther Party. There are glimpses of Huey P. Newton, Bobby Seale, and Angela Davis interspersed with a map showing the growth of chapters across the United States.

The movement’s agendas to provide community support, including food, health care, education and legal aid, contrast starkly with Hoover’s words, describing the Panthers as “the greatest threat to our national security. “. He calls on the FBI to prevent the rise of its ranks of a black messiah with the potential to unite America’s enemies.

The decision to tell the story from the perspective of the figure of Judas underscores the interest of the filmmakers in the shades of gray of their main characters. This includes Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons), who evolves from an ambitious young federal agent offering a “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” pact into a creepy Mephistophelian character who puts aside his moral fears to turn the screws. on his criminal informant, long after the terms of their original agreement were fulfilled.

The dazzling use of the film’s music weaves deep cuts to the era and spoken word creation with a score by avant-garde jazz trombonist Craig Harris and Mark Isham. This distinctive mixture is apparent from the opening, which unfolds in shards of atonal copper that create a disturbing and dark atmosphere where the suggestion of violence seems to constantly bubble. O’Neal is featured in both recreated clips from the only on-screen interview he has ever given, for the PBS documentary series Eyes on the Prize II, and like a gangly figure in a trenchcoat and fedora pretending to be an FBI agent to “boost” cars.

A narrow escape leads him into an interrogation room with Roy, who informs Bill largely apolitical that he could face 18 months for stealing a vehicle plus five years to pose as a federal officer. “Or you can go home.” It begins a series of encounters in which Roy attempts to convince his paid informant that the Panthers are just the back of the Klan, sowing hatred and inciting terror. But as Bill is accepted into the Illinois chapter of the movement, rising to become a security captain, his awakening political conscience and friendship with Fred and others fuels his corrosive conflict.

From his first scene, Kaluuya’s Hampton has a fire raging in his belly, a quality that makes him such an exciting communicator. “Wherever there are people, there is power,” is one of his refrains. His work with Chicago street gangs, Puerto Rican groups, and even white neo-confederates to form a rainbow coalition against the common obstacle of entrenched poverty and oppressive law enforcement makes him a visionary activist. A meeting with a gang leads to Bill being recognized for his previous auto theft. This triggers a fabulous scene with Panther badass Judy Harmon (Dominique Thorne), where she tests her story at gunpoint.

The role of women in the organization is also portrayed by Deborah de Fishback, a sharp young poet who questions Fred’s views on black pride in an early meeting and lands a job with the Panthers as an editor. of speech. A cute, intimate scene over coffee shows the contrast between the fire-killer socialist and the shy man Fred becomes around Deborah. His respect for her never falters, especially when he is released after a stint in jail on trumped-up charges and finds her carrying their child.

Fishback, one of HBO’s most exciting finds The Deuce, is a quiet tour de force as a woman supporting her partner’s revolutionary mission, but fully aware that her impending role as a mother alters her interest. A scene in which she conveys this to Fred in a tender poem written by the actress is particularly beautiful.

Some of the supporting characters could have benefited from more meat on their bones, but the heat intensifies as physical clashes with cops become more frequent. One of the most exciting scenes in the film is an exchange of gunfire in which the Panthers surrender is followed by police torching their headquarters. Likewise, agonizing encounters with inner-circle Panthers cops Jimmy Palmer (Ashton Sanders) and Jake Winters (Algee Smith). These scenes show an escalation of pressure violence that hits harder in light of last year’s revival of the Black Lives Matter movement. A touching interlude in which Fred visits Jake’s mother (Alysia Joy Powell) puts a different and sad take on the conflict.

Meanwhile, Hoover rejoices in his success in removing heads from various chapters of Panther, but bristles at the power of fame to amplify their voices behind bars. His response to the Illinois court dismissal of Fred’s appeal, unequivocally stating that jail is “a temporary fix” and therefore inadequate, is a chilling moment. From that point on, King deftly tightens the knot in the spectator’s pit of stomach as Roy drops the “good boy” character completely, placing Bill in a soul-destroying position. The transformation of Plemons into a suddenly much colder and more inflexible man is extremely effective.

For much of the duration (the film is two fast-paced and changing hours), Fred de Kaluuya’s searing charisma makes him the sun that everyone orbits around. Even after gaining his trust, Bill stays on the sidelines most of the time, squirming during his visit to New Haven Panther George Sams (Terayle Hill) drops news of an exposed and punished organization rat. But Stanfield had some terrible moments in the climax, his haunted eyes (both in dramatic scenes and in other snippets from the PBS interview) revealing a man as much a victim as a traitor progressively shattered by the experience. to find something to believe in but to be relentless. exploited to remedy it.

Ultimately, it’s an electrifying ensemble piece, its sadness and outrage echoing over the postscripts detailing the personal and legal results. Cinematographer Sean Bobbitt gives the film a textured neo-retro look in which the colors appear against the generally more muted tones of Sam Lisenco’s production design and Charlese Antoinette Jones’ period costumes, which add to the the atmosphere without ever drawing attention to themselves. It’s boldly self-assured, problem-based cinema, with a real heart and above all with a saddened sense of how the past maintains its grip on the present.

Location: Sundance Film Festival (premieres)

Production companies: Macro Media, Proximity

Cast: Warner Bros., HBO Max

Interpretation: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Dominique Thorne, Martin Sheen, Amari Cheatom, Khris Davis, Ian Duff, Caleb Eberhardt, Robert Longstreet, Amber Chardae Robinson, Alysia Joy Powell

Director: Shaka King

Screenwriters: Will Berson, Shaka King; Berson story, King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

Producers: Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King, Shaka King

Executive Producers: Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Ravi Mehta, Jeff Skoll, Anikah McLaren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Ted Gidlow, Niija Kuykendall

Director of Photography: Sean Bobbitt

Production designer: Sam Lisenco

Costume designer: Charlese Antoinette Jones

Music: Craig Harris, Mark Isham

Editor: Kristan Sprague

Actors: Alexa A. Fogel

Rated R, 126 minutes