Celebrate Groundhog Day with the Best of Bill Murray





1/11 Honorable Mentions – “Meatballs” (1979)

– “Little shop of horrors” (1986)

– “Ed Wood” (1994)

– “Space Jam” (1996)

– “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

– “Aquatic life with Steve Zissou” (2004)

– “Zombieland” (2009)

– “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009)

– “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)

– “Hyde Park on the Hudson” (2012)

– “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

– “Olive Kitteridge” (2014)

– “St. Vincent ”(2014)

– “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015)

– “The Jungle Book” (2016)

– “Island of dogs” (2018)

– “On the Rocks” (2020) Now with the list … 2/11 10. “Rushmore” (1998) While Bill Murray has probably made better movies with writer / director Wes Anderson, from “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001) to “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) to “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), my role Murray’s favorite in an Anderson movie was his Golden Globe nomination as wealthy industrialist Herman Blume waging war on Jason Schwartzman in a revenge for the ages montage in “Rushmore.” The film marked the start of a long collaboration between Anderson and Murray, which has appeared in all of Anderson’s films since. 3/11 9. “Kingpin” (1996) Two years before the Coen Brothers delivered the ultimate masterpiece of bowling comedy in “The Big Lebowski” (1998), the Farrelly Brothers gave away this gem as a sequel to “Dumb and Dumber” ( 1994). Woody Harrelson played one-handed bowler Roy Munson, fighting Bill Murray’s eccentric champion Ernie McCracken. The funniest scene comes when the naive Harrelson visits Amish country: “I was milking the cow.” “We have a bull.” “I’m going to go brush my teeth.” 4/11 8. “Scrooged” (1988) Four years after George C. Scott delivered an Ebenezer Scrooge for the Ages, Richard Donner reimagined Charles Dickens’ classic tale of “A Christmas Carol” by featuring Bill Murray as cynical TV director Frank Cross haunted by three minds teaching life lessons on Christmas Eve, including the legendary Carol Kane as the ghost of Christmas past. 5/11 7. “Stripes” (1981) After his iconic role in “Caddyshack” (1980), Bill Murray delivered another hilarious comedy with “Stripes”. He follows a pair of best friends, John Winger (Bill Murray) and Russell Ziskey (Harold Ramis), who quit their day jobs to join the military, instantly bumping into their drill sergeant (Warren Oates). Add the charm of John Candy and you have an Ivan Reitman comedy classic three years before you make “Ghostbusters” (1984). 6/11 6. “What about Bob? (1991) Few relationships in the history of comedy are as hysterical as Bill Murray tormenting Richard Dreyfuss with a whimper, “Dr. Leo Marvin! Murray memorably takes “baby steps” as an obsessive-compulsive neurotic named Bob Wiley, who stalks his serious psychotherapist on his family vacation, driving him completely insane every step of the way. 7/11 5. “Lost in Translation” (2003) The fact that this was Bill Murray’s only Oscar nomination proves the Academy’s bias against comedy. Nonetheless, “Lost in Translation” is a gem of a movie, starring Murray as a faded movie star who befriends a neglected young woman in Tokyo. Murray won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, while the film won the award for best picture: comedy / musical. Filmmaker Sofia Coppola won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, turning out to be a chip from Father Francis Ford Coppola’s former block. 8/11 4. “Tootsie” (1982) Arguably Bill Murray’s most underrated screen performance came as Dustin Hoffman’s sarcastic roommate in Sydney Pollack’s transvestite comedy masterpiece “Tootsie” (1982). The film follows a struggling theater actor who burned down every bridge on Broadway, so he decides to dress up as a woman to audition for soap operas. Choosing what women’s clothes to wear, Hoffman asks, “Does that make me look hippie?” to which Murray responds in a perfect impasse, “I think we’re entering a strange area here.” 9/11 3. “Ghostbusters” (1984) Bill Murray’s biggest pop culture staple remains “Ghostbusters”, a box office hit as the second highest grossing film of 1984, behind only Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984). Murray memorably played Dr. Peter Venkman, who joins fellow former parapsychology professors, Dr. Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) to start a wacky ghost removal service. We can all sing Ray Parker Jr.’s iconic theme song, but it was Murray who stole the show, earning a Golden Globe nomination while delivering lines we can all quote so far: “Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria! “ 10/11 2. “Caddyshack” (1980) While I’m a huge fan of Adam Sandler’s slapstick in “Happy Gilmore” (1996), Harold Ramis’ “Caddyshack” is the undisputed funniest golf movie of all time. It’s impossible to beat Chevy Chase (“Be the ball, Danny”) and Rodney Dangerfield (“Has anyone stepped on a duck?”), But Bill Murray managed to do so as a goaltender. gruff ground Carl Spackler, eating Baby Ruth poop ”In the pool before exterminating a pesky gopher with dynamite. Yet his best scene is his teary-eyed monologue “Cinderella Story” I guess, about a “former greenkeeper on the verge of becoming the Masters champion”. It’s in the hole! 11/11 1. “Groundhog Day” (1993) Of all of Bill Murray’s iconic roles in his legendary career, none were funnier, more creative, or more heartwarming than ‘Groundhog Day’, as TV meteorologist Phil Connors finds himself trapped in a repeating time loop the same day over and over again in Punxsutawney, PA. Her character arc evolves from selfishness to selfless, breaking the spell only after learning to live for other people. Harold Ramis’ screenplay is one of the most creative ever written, its title entering our lexicon to mean already seen. WTOP’s Jason Fraley Greets Bill Murray (Part 2) Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to start a conversation about this and other articles. Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your inbox by signing up here. 2021 WTOP. All rights reserved. 