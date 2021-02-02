SCOOP: Karan Johar SHELVES his ambitious Takht project with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood News





In our country, viewers do not necessarily know most of the directors. But Karan Johar is rare in this regard. He’s pretty well-known and his mere presence as a director of a movie can crank up the hype of a movie by several notches. All his films six directors so far – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006), My name is khan (2010), Student of the year (2012) and Ae dil hai mushkil (2016) – were not only huge hits, but its plot, execution, performances and music are still remembered today. As a result, there was a lot of excitement among moviegoers and the industry at large when Karan announced his next director, Takht, in August 2018. The fact that it was a great period drama and that it featured up to 7 prominent actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had added to the hype considerably. Therefore, those eagerly awaiting the film would be disappointed to know that a heavy-hearted Karan Johar decided to put this ambitious endeavor aside. A source reveals that there are several reasons why this happened. For starters, it’s too expensive a movie. Its budget is expected to be around Rs. 250 to 300 crore. Like all other producers, even Karan had to endure losses due to Covid-19. In addition, his expensive films like Brahmastra and Liger are already in production or awaiting release, as well as its mid-size models like Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jugg Jeeyo Jug and Shakun Batras next. Add Takht to this list will not be a good idea. The source adds, From the very beginning, no studio was on board for the film. Fox Star Studios was believed to support Takht due to its partnership with Dharma. But the point is, Fox has never been on board. Karan tried to throw Takht to other studios but its efforts were in vain. And that’s not all. The source continues, Takht is based on Mughal history. The current political climate is volatile and you never know when things can get ugly. We all saw what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat (2018). Karan felt that he could not risk taking such a project at times when a lot of money would then be at stake. As a result, Karan Johar decided to put Takht for the moment. He could restart the project maybe after a few years. The source reveals before signing, the heads of the actors were informed informally of this decision. Meanwhile, Karan Johar decided to chain two of the actors of Takht Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for a love story. It’s a space that Karan knows well and what’s more, it’s also a safe bet. A trade expert is not happy with this turn of events. Takht looked like a winner. What a star of the cast! Also, it surely would have been a visually spectacular movie and something that could have worked a lot in theaters. I hope after a few years Karan has rethought and moves forward with the film. Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in love story directed by Karan Johar Other pages: Takht Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

