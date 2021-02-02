K-pop star Sowon apologizes for posing with ‘Nazi model’ | K-pop





K-pop artist Sowon apologized after images appeared online of her posing with a model who was wearing a german military uniform since the days of Nazi rule. Sowon, a member of girl group GFriend, was shown cuddling the model in now-deleted photos that were taken in late 2020 as the group filmed a video in the South Korean town of Paju. Her management agency said the singer deleted the post from Instagram as soon as she understood the meaning of the image. Source Music said in a statement that Sowon, 25, was very shocked by the association with Nazism, adding: She is sorry and feels deeply responsible for posting such an image. The agency said: We want to apologize for not being able to search for inappropriate props in the set and not being able to deeply filter them during filming and uploading and for not paying close attention to the facts. historical and related social issues. We bow our heads to apologize for offending the video and still images. Sowon, who has more than 800,000 Instagram followers, is not the first K-pop star to draw criticism for the use of Nazi badges. In 2018, the agency representing BTS apologized after group member RM posed in a cap bearing the symbol of the SS organizations of Deaths Head Units that ran the Nazi concentration camps. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, accused the group of making fun of the past and noted that the artists also posed at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. Another member of BTS wore a T-shirt that appeared to celebrate the atomic bombings of Japan, which ruled the Korean Peninsula as a colonial power from 1910 until the end of World War II. Big Hit Entertainment has said it has no intention of causing distress or pain to those affected by the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki days before the Japanese surrender on August 15, 1945, when the Koreans mark their liberation from Japanese domination.

