Gordon Smart: “ impressed ” Frame, the Glasgow-based communications agency, has announced a partnership with Scottish broadcaster Gordon Smart. The former showbiz publisher and Radio X presenter has joined forces with the public relations industry in a deal that will see the expansion of Smart Support Frames into music and entertainment. Stephen McCranor, Deputy Managing Director of Frame, said: Gordons isn’t really short of options, so I’m really glad he chose to partner with us. The deal means Gordon has the backing of a leading creative communications agency for their non-broadcast work, advising clients in music and entertainment. Hell will also be involved in our influencing and content work within our client base and will be a brilliant asset in attracting new businesses. Mr Smart said: Stephen really impressed me during my time at the Scottish sun with his ideas and his determination to make things happen. We have worked together for the past four years.

As part of the agreement, Frame will also support Mr. Smart in managing his own career and developing his business, Restless Natives. Frame, which began its life as an advertising and design agency over 30 years ago, now has more than 60 employees. One of the areas of focus of the new partnership is the impact of collaborations between brands and talent in the music and entertainment industry. On this, Mr McCranor said: Big brands rightly think long and hard about what kind of talent they engage with, because teaming up with the wrong influencer has real reputational consequences. But the same depth of thought isn’t always given on the talent side, and too many celebrities find themselves in bed with brands that don’t match their own values. Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn We’ve traditionally acted on the brand side of influencer engagement, but with Gordon on board, we can also do it on the talent side and grow our offering in this area tremendously. Frame also announced the signing of Smarts Account Executive Ewan MacGill, who has joined the agency’s consumer PR team. Mr. MacGill was previously with Wire. MacGill is the third signing of the year for Frames PR business with Ross Dickson stepping down as producer at Chocolate Films to join the agency’s audiovisual content unit, while Katie Kelly has joined the PR team at Grayling.







