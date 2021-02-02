Actress Alia Bhatt continuously shot Sanjay director Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film debuted in December 2019 but production halted amid the coronavirus pandemic last year. Towards the end of 2020, production resumed. Now the actress is set to film two elaborate dance numbers for the film.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt has completed portions of the filming on the walkie-talkie after filming for the past three months. By keeping both dance numbers for the third week of February, both will be represented on a large scale, just like any Bhansali movie. She had a two week break during which she will rehearse the songs. One of the dance numbers is planned on a large scale with 200 background dancers. It will be shot at Film City in Mumbai where the Kamathipura set was reproduced.

Last year Alia Bhatt shot another song, but Bhansali chose to complete the crucial parts before throwing in more dance numbers.

TitledGangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, known as Madame de Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became a hugely influential pimp with many fierce thugs as clients. The plan is to release the film during Diwali 2021.

