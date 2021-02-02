Hal Holbrook, actor who channeled Mark Twain, died at 95

Hal Holbrook, who has carved out a substantial acting career in television and film but achieved his greatest success on stage, playing Mark Twain in all his craggy splendor and vinegar spirit in a one man show seen in worldwide, died Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 95 years old.

His death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday evening.

Mr. Holbrook has had a long and successful acting career. He was the Dark Patriot Deep Throat in All the Presidents Men (1976); a sorrowful grandfather character in Into the Wild (2007), for which he received an Oscar nomination; and influential Republican Preston Blair in Steven Spielbergs Lincoln (2012).

He played the 16th President himself, on television, in Carl Sandburgs Lincoln, a 1974 miniseries. The performance earned him an Emmy Award, one of five he won for his acting. actor in TV movies and mini-series; others include The Bold Ones: The Senator (1970), his John F. Kennedy-like protagonist, and Pueblo (1973) in which he plays the commander of a Navy intelligence boat seized by North Korea in 1968. .

Mr. Holbrook was a regular on the 1980s television series Designing Women. He played Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Shakespeares Hotspur and King Lear, and the stage manager of Thornton Wilders Our Town.