Hal Holbrook, actor who channeled Mark Twain, died at 95
Hal Holbrook, who has carved out a substantial acting career in television and film but achieved his greatest success on stage, playing Mark Twain in all his craggy splendor and vinegar spirit in a one man show seen in worldwide, died Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 95 years old.
His death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday evening.
Mr. Holbrook has had a long and successful acting career. He was the Dark Patriot Deep Throat in All the Presidents Men (1976); a sorrowful grandfather character in Into the Wild (2007), for which he received an Oscar nomination; and influential Republican Preston Blair in Steven Spielbergs Lincoln (2012).
He played the 16th President himself, on television, in Carl Sandburgs Lincoln, a 1974 miniseries. The performance earned him an Emmy Award, one of five he won for his acting. actor in TV movies and mini-series; others include The Bold Ones: The Senator (1970), his John F. Kennedy-like protagonist, and Pueblo (1973) in which he plays the commander of a Navy intelligence boat seized by North Korea in 1968. .
Mr. Holbrook was a regular on the 1980s television series Designing Women. He played Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Shakespeares Hotspur and King Lear, and the stage manager of Thornton Wilders Our Town.
But above all, he was Mark Twain, alone on stage in a crumpled white linen suit, spinning an omnisciently prickly, incisive and human narrative of human comedy.
Mr. Holbrook never claimed to be a Twain scholar; indeed, he said, he had only read a little of Twain’s work in his youth. He said the idea for a step-by-step reading of Twains’ work came from Edward A. Wright, his mentor at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. And Mr. Wright would have been the first to admit that the idea actually originated from Twain himself or rather Samuel Clemens, who had adopted Mark Twain as some sort of stage name and had readings from his work. for years.
Mr. Holbrook was finishing his final year as a dramatic major in 1947 when Mr. Wright convinced him to add Twain to a production that Mr. Holbrook and his wife, Ruby, were preparing, called Great Personalities, in which they would portray, among others. , Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, as well as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
Mr. Holbrook had doubts at first. Ed, I think this Mark Twain thing is pretty cheesy, he recalls telling Mr. Wright after the first few rehearsals. I don’t think it’s funny.
But Mr. Wright convinced him to stick with it, and in 1948 the character came along when the Holbrooks hit the road with a touring production of Great Personalities.
They first tried out Twain’s sketch in front of an audience of psychiatric patients at the Veterans Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio, a circumstance Mr. Holbrook only vaguely explains in his 2011 memoir, Harold: The Boy Who. Became Mark Twain. In the sketch, Mr. Holbrooks cantankerous Twain was interviewed by Ruby Holbrook:
How old are you?
Nineteen in June.
Who do you consider to be the most remarkable man you have ever met?
George Washington.
But how could you have met George Washington if you were only nineteen?
If you know more about me than I do, what are you asking me?
The patients were looking straight ahead. No one was looking at us, Mr Holbrook wrote and chuckled, proving that the guys on duty were healthier than they looked and the fabric had legs.
Twain’s piece became their most popular sketch over the next four years, as the couple toured the country performing for school girls, women’s clubs, students and Rotarians.
Mr. Holbrook began to develop his solo show in 1952, the year Mrs. Holbrook gave birth to their first child, Victoria. He soon took to the role, with a wig to match Twains’ unruly mop, a walrus mustache and a crumpled white linen suit, the kind Twain himself wore on stage. From his grandfather, Mr. Holbrook obtained an old pocketknife, which he used to cut off the ends of the three cigars he smoked at a performance (though he wasn’t sure Twain had already smoked on stage). He researched people who claimed to have seen and heard Twain, who died in 1910, and listened to their memories.
He had more or less perfected the role in 1954, the year he started a one-man show called Mark Twain Tonight! at Lock Haven State Teachers College in Pennsylvania.
Two years later, he took his Twain to television, performing on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Tonight Show. In the meantime, he had landed a steady job in 1954 on the television series The Brighter Day, in which he played a recovering alcoholic. The passage lasted until 1959, when, tired of roles that no longer mattered to him, he opened Mark Twain Tonight! at the Off Broadway 41st Street Theater.
By then the metamorphosis was complete. With his bumpy gait, shuffling Missouri train, sly looks and exquisite timing, Hal Holbrook had, for all intents and purposes, become Mark Twain.
After watching and listening to it for five minutes, Arthur Gelb wrote in The New York Times, it’s impossible to doubt he’s Mark Twain, or that Twain must have been one of the most enchanting men to ever have made a lecture tour.
But for Mr. Holbrook, the Mark Twain mask he wore every night was a mask; behind that, he wrote in his memoirs, there was a loneliness that had plagued his youth, beginning with the abandonment of his parents when he was a small child. As an adult, he found his marriage, fatherhood, and even his stage life caught in an existential impasse, with impulses of survival and suicide working in tandem. His escape, he said, was a heavy workload, not to mention the company of friends like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn.
In his memoir, Mr. Holbrook described an emotional low point in the early 1950s. He sat in a hotel room at the end of a long day, still undecided about putting on a show while Mark Twain and feeling lost, when he started rereading Tom Sawyer for the first time since high school.
You heard the voices come off the page, he wrote. It was a surprise, and after a while I started to feel good about myself and it was a surprise too. The bitterness dissipated and in its place a boy piled up, his friends entered and his family entered, and it wasn’t long before I felt so alone. Mark Twain cheered me up.
Harold Rowe Holbrook Jr. was born February 17, 1925 in Cleveland. He was 2 years old when his parents left him. Her mother, the former Aileen Davenport, ran away to join the choir of Earl Carrolls Vanities. Harold Sr. went to California after leaving young Hal in the care of his grandparents in South Weymouth, Mass.
Young Mr. Holbrook spent his high school years at Culver Military Academy in Indiana, then enrolled at Denison to major in the dramatic arts, but his education was cut short by engineering service. army during WWII. He was stationed for a time in St. Johns, Newfoundland, where he joined an amateur theater company and met Ruby Elaine Johnston, who became his first wife. The couple returned to Denison after the war and Mr. Holbrook quickly became the student of Mr. Wrights’ award.
After becoming an established attraction in the United States, Mr. Holbrook took Mark Twain Tonight! in Europe, performing in Great Britain, Germany and elsewhere. The German audience screamed when he presented Twains Seen from the Wagnerian Opera: I went to Bayreuth and I saw Parsifal. I will never forget him. The first act lasted two hours and I enjoyed it, despite the vocals.
Mr. Holbrook has toured the country with the show several times a year, racking up more than 2,000 performances. He compiled about 15 hours of writing from Twains, which he immersed himself in whenever his routine needed a refresh. He won a Tony Award in 1966 for his first Broadway run in Mark Twain Tonight!
Mr. Holbrook was 29 when he started playing Twain at 70; as he got older, he found that he needed less and less makeup to look older. He continued the act long past his 70th birthday, returning to Broadway in 2005 when he was 80.
After playing Twain for over six decades, he abruptly retired the role in 2017. I know this has to end, this long effort to do a good job, he wrote in a letter at the Oklahoma Theater where he was scheduled to perform. I served my profession, given everything, heart and soul, as a devoted actor can.
Mr. Holbrook made his Broadway debut in 1961 in the short-lived Do You Know the Milky Way? He returns to it in the musical Man of La Mancha, in Arthur Millers After the Fall and other plays.
His many television appearances have included That Certain Summer (1972), a groundbreaking film in which he played the role of a divorced man who ultimately has to admit to his son that he has a gay lover (Martin Sheen). In the early 1990s, he had a recurring role on the sitcom Evening Shade.
Mr. Holbrooks, many movie roles tended to be small, although there were exceptions. One was the mysterious informant Deep Throat in All the Presidents Men, the 1976 film adaptation of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s book on the Watergate cover-up. Another was in The Firm (1993), based on John Grisham’s corporate thriller, in which Mr. Holbrook played the lead role of a Memphis law firm.
His Oscar nominated performance, in Into the Wild, directed by Sean Penn, was as a retired serviceman who has an encounter in the desert with a young man in search of self-knowledge that would ultimately lead him into the wilderness of Alaska. His last on-screen roles were in 2017, when, at age 92, he starred in episodes of the TV series Grays Anatomy and Hawaii Five-0.
Mr. Holbrook’s first marriage ended in divorce in 1965. In addition to their daughter, Victoria, they had a son, David. Her second marriage, to actress Carol Eve Rossen, ended in divorce in 1979. They had a daughter, Eve. In 1984, he married actress Dixie Carter, who died in 2010.
He is survived by his children as well as two step-daughters, Ginna Carter and Mary Dixie Carter; two grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
In adapting Mark Twains’ writing for the stage, Mr Holbrook said he had the best guide he could be: Twain himself.
He had a real understanding of the difference between the word on the page and delivering it on a platform, he told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2011. You have to leave out a lot of adjectives. Interpreter is an adjective.
Richard Severo, Paul Vitello and William McDonald contributed reporting.
