Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) rocker Marilyn Manson was ditched by her label on Monday after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was manipulated into submission “during their relationship.
Manson called the allegations horrendous distortions of reality.
Wood, who stars on HBO’s Westworld, had spoken frequently in recent years of being abused in a relationship, but did not name the person until he posted on Instagram on Monday.
My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson, “Wood said. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years.
Manson’s label Loma Vista Recordings said in a statement that after the worrying allegations he would stop further promoting his current album and also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.
Wood and Manson’s relationship first became public in 2007 when he was 38 and 19, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before going their separate ways.
Wood, now 33, said in her post that Manson had left her brainwashed and manipulated. “
“I ended up living in fear of reprisals, slander or blackmail. I am here to denounce this dangerous man and call on the many industries that enabled him, before he ruined more lives, the post added.
She concluded, I stand alongside the many victims who will no longer be silent.
Manson responded with his own Instagram post on Monday evening.
Obviously, my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality, “her post states. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. ideas No matter how or why others are, now choosing to distort the past is the truth.
It was not immediately clear whether Wood had approached authorities with any of her allegations, and a representative did not immediately respond when asked via email if she had.
In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors refused to press charges against Manson for assault, beatings and sexual assault allegations dating back to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in this case has only been identified as a social acquaintance of Manson.
He denied the allegations through his lawyer at the time.
In 2017, Wood was among thousands of women who identified themselves as victims of harassment or sexual assault within the #MeToo movement.
Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I stop instinctively. My body remembered, so it protected me. I disappeared. #metoo, Wood wrote at the time as part of a series of tweets about his experience.
In 2018, she testified about her abuse before a House judicial subcommittee as she sought to pass a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors in all 50 states.
My experience with domestic violence was: toxic psychological, physical and sexual abuse that started slowly but escalated over time, ”she told the committee.
Wood began acting like a kid, gaining fame and a Golden Globe nomination for playing a struggling teenager in Thirteen in 2003.
For three seasons, she played Dolores Abernathy, a sentient android, on HBO’s Westworld and was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for the role.
Manson, 52, became a household name in the mid-1990s with a string of hit rock albums and used a stage character designed to shock and stir up controversy.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who claim to be victims of sexual assault, but names Wood because of his decision to speak out publicly.
Associated Press editors Mark Kennedy and Mesfin Fekadu contributed to this story.
