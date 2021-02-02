Kate Middletons Mother Carole Says It’s My Husband To Mark Lockdown Anniversary | Royal | News





However, the Middletons could have a modest celebration at the house as the couple spend confinement away from Kate and their grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Carole told her Instagram followers that it was “her husband Michael” to mark her 66th birthday in a special way during “the cold dark days of winter”.

The honest insight was shared on the Instagram profile of her family business Party Pieces.

In the post, Carole wrote: “If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark winter days, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

“Our customers have transformed their surroundings with our glittering backdrops and lighted balloons for small ‘home’ parties for their homes.

“This might not be how we thought we were going to celebrate, but a little bit of effort can still lift morale and bring joy.

“This year it’s up to my husband to help mark my day – no pressure!”

The post comes as a new documentary claiming the Middletons will be spending the most time with Prince William and Kate’s children.

In Channel 5, When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, royal commentators Jennie Bond and Tom Quinn predicted that the royal children would have a strong influence from his maternal family.

Mr Quinn said: “I suspect everyone thinks that when it comes to children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that’s totally wrong. “It will be the Middletons who will have the influence, because the royal family is too formal, it is too stuck in its ways.

Ms Bond added: “I guess there is sometimes a bit of tension between the people who see grandchildren the most. “Kate will always look to Carole for help, advice, and just getting together and having fun with the kids – maybe before reuniting with Camilla and Charles.

Royal author Richard Kay also weighed in on the discussion highlighting the importance of Carole and Michael Middleton in Prince William’s life. He said: “Prince William said, ‘Look, I won’t always be available for the royals, I have another family and that’s Mike and Carole Middleton and that’s very important to me, Kate and my children “. Royal commentator Ashley Pearson explained that the Cambridges are giving their children a ‘modified’ upbringing, which will be more like the Duchess’ own childhood as an upper middle class person.







