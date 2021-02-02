LAPD stops Hollywood Sign intruders for suggestive breast cancer campaign





A group of hackers trying to make themselves known for breast cancer have been arrested after making a rather suggestive change to the iconic Hollywood sign.

Six intruders were arrested by the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) after they broke into the area surrounding the iconic Hollywood sign and modified the sign so that it read “Hollyboob” until have the police come and fix the sign and stop the intruders. Police have reported that it appears the intention to change the sign was part of an attempt to raise awareness about breast cancer. Of course, Breast Cancer Awareness Month doesn’t happen until October, but apparently these intruders felt that more awareness was needed. That is, of course, if we believe that was the real motive for their actions and not just something that they decided to use in case they were caught. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Batwomans Javicia Leslie Teams Up With American Cancer Society, Words With Friends For Breast Cancer Awareness Month Captain LAPD Steve Lurie announced the arrests on Twitter, “A few hours ago a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood Sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us in LAPDHollywood and it wasn’t cool (not to mention the pretty steep terrain and dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers arrested the six individuals. “ The Hollywood Sign was first erected in 1923 as part of an advertisement for a new real estate development in the Hollywood Hills called “Hollywoodland”. In fact, the sign initially read “Hollywoodland”. The sign was covered in light bulbs and featured with a projector. The whole project cost $ 21,000 in $ 1,923. The ace campaign was only to last a year and a half, but as Hollywood became such a large tourism industry as the region’s film industry exploded in popularity, the sign became an icon of the region and was maintained in permanence. However, the sign was not designed to last that long and so the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made an agreement with the Los Angeles City Parks Department to maintain the sign in exchange for removing the “land. Of the sign. RELATED: Funko Unveils Breast Cancer Awareness Joker Pop! exclusive to NYCC The panels still weren’t made of a durable material, so by the 1970s the panel was run down. Hugh Hefner led a campaign to build a new, sustainable steel sign. Beginning in 1976, the sign was a constant target of pranks and other sign modifications (such as when Paramount paid Los Angeles tens of thousands of dollars to leave a character in the animated film, Cool world, to be placed on the D in the sign). Other activist groups have changed the sign for similar outreach purposes, such as a 2017 modification to “Hollyweed” in honor of California legalizing the use of marijuana. Bojack Horseman fans know how the whole area was renamed “Hollywoo” after the D in the sign was removed in a first episode of the show. Fines for trespassing are generally between $ 75 and $ 250 in the area, but due to the change, larger fines are expected to be issued. Via Deadline Yes, you need to be careful of WandaVision ads

