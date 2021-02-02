Jennifer Lopez to Play the Deadly Assassin in Netflix’s The Mother | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez will play a deadly assassin in the upcoming Netflix thriller, ‘The Mother’. The 51-year-old actress and singer has joined the cast of Niki Caro’s upcoming film, Deadline reports. Jennifer, who is also co-producing the film for the streaming giant, plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she abandoned years ago. Misha Green is in charge of the screenplay, with edits from Andrea Berloff. The film would be in the vein of Luc Besson’s 1994 classic “The Professional”. Meanwhile, the ‘In The Morning’ singer is also expected to star and produce the Netflix adaptation of ‘The Cipher’. Jennifer – who previously played Detective Harlee Santos in the “ Shades of Blue ” television series – will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera in the film based on the best-selling Isabella Malondo novel. Nina finds herself embroiled in a serial killer affair after strategically posting complex codes and puzzles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure him into a cat-and-mouse hunt. The second act star has a number of other films on the way, including “Marry Me and” The Godmother. In the old film, the hitmaker “On The Floor” will team up with Owen Wilson. Jennifer will play a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen) after finding out that her fiance has cheated on her. The two meet after the singer held a ‘marry me’ sign at one of her concerts. The next film has been compared to the classics of the romantic comedy “Notting Hill” and “The Proposal”. This isn’t the first time Jennifer and Owen, also 51, have played side by side. The couple appeared in the 1997 horror “ Anaconda ” together, with characters including Ice Cube and Jon Voight. Jennifer also produces “Marry Me” alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Media. The trio also worked on the “ second act ” of 2018.

