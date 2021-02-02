Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95 – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports, and Weather





Evelyn Taft’s weather forecast (February 1)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the weather forecast for tonight. 3 hours ago

Emmy and Tony-winning actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95Legendary actor Hal Holbrook, known for his solo show featuring Mark Twain, has died aged 95. 3 hours ago

Chino Hills Junior Running For Student Body President Brings Distance Learning Setup To CampusAll dressed up with nowhere to go, Riese Ili, a junior at Chino Hills High School, returned to school on Monday. 3 hours ago

Women’s professional footballThe sport of professional women’s football is truly a thing and the powerful new documentary, Open Field, gives us a glimpse into this growing sport. Kristin Smith has the story of the movie and also brings you the professional women’s soccer team right here in Los Angeles, The Cali War. 4 hours ago

City Council to Vote on Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito OrtizMMA veteran Tito Ortiz, who is a member of Huntington Beach City Council and acting mayor, could have the honorary title withdrawn. Laurie Perez reports. 4 hours ago

Report: Angel trainer Mickey Callaway charged with obscene behaviorAngels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been accused by five women of harassment and obscene behavior, according to a report released Monday. 4 hours ago

Ralphs, Food 4 Minus To Close Several Long Beach Stores Due To Risk Premium ActKroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less, said Monday it will close two of its Long Beach stores following passage of a law that increased the wages of grocery store employees by $ 4 per hour. Stacey Butler reports. 4 hours ago

GOP Senators Detail $ 618 Billion COVID Relief Counter Offer, Meet with President BidenPresident Joe Biden met with Republican senators at the White House on Monday evening, opening discussions on passing a bipartisan COVID stimulus bill. 5 hours ago

Liquor license suspended at store that allegedly sold 20-year-old alcohol before crash killed family of 3The liquor license of a store that allegedly sold alcohol to a 20-year-old accused in a fatal accident has been suspended, authorities said on Monday. 6 hours ago

Montecito Heights fatal shooting investigationThe investigation causes a significant backup of traffic along Highway 110. 6 hours ago

Orange County reports 47 more deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations declineOrange County reported 47 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,003 new cases on Monday as hospitalization rates continued to decline. 7 hours ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: Chester WhitmoreChester Whitmore is a local dance icon who stands out as a conductor, filmmaker, martial artist and, most importantly, historian of Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. 8 hours ago

CDC order requiring face masks on all public transport, carpooling takes effect at midnightA new ordinance requiring all passengers traveling to the United States by plane, train, bus or other public transportation to wear a mask comes into effect at midnight. 8 hours ago

Search continues for driver who fatally beat young cousins ​​in Palmdale and then fled on footThe search continued Monday for a suspect who killed two young cousins ​​in a Palmdale hit and run over the weekend. 9 hours ago

Officials consider protest zone at Dodger Stadium after disruptive weekend protestAuthorities could set up a protest zone at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium after the Saturday protest that temporarily closed the site. Reports by Jeff Nguyen. 9 hours ago

Tony Bennett’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s once again sheds light on the connection between music and memoryThe connection between music and memory is something scientists and physicians at UC Irvine continue to study at UCI Mind, a leading research institute for memory and neurological disorders. on Alzheimer’s disease. 9 hours ago

Catholic students return to campus dressed as essential workersStudents disguised as nurses, firefighters and police officers returned to class in person at Resurrection Catholic School. Chris Holmstrom reports. 13 hours ago

LAUSD serves 100 million take-out meals during pandemicThe Los Angeles Unified School District served its 100 millionth take-out meal on Monday, a significant milestone since the program launched last April, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 14 hours ago

‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies after cancer diagnosisActor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as the adorable geeky “Screech” on television “Saved By The Bell”, has died, according to reports. Katie Johnston reports. 15 hours ago

CDC Guidelines for Safe Enjoying the Super BowlRallies are always discouraged, but the CDC has some tips for enjoying the Super Bowl this Sunday. DeMarco Morgan reports. 16 hours ago

