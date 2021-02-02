Elizabeth Chambers responds to Armie Hammer’s claims: “I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated”

The TV host and owner of Bird Bakery posted a statement on Instagram: “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help they need to heal . ”

Elizabeth Chambers took to Instagram on Monday to respond to allegations about ex-husband Armie Hammer over the past month, which led to his exit from two high profile Hollywood projects as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies.

For weeks, I try to process everything that has happened. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Heartbroken aside, I am listening and will continue to listen to myself and educate myself on these sensitive issues. I didn’t know how much I didn’t know posted Chambers, who built a career as a television host (Today) and an entrepreneur from the bustling Bird Bakery in Dallas. I stand with any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help they need to heal.

She added that she would not comment further on the matter. My only focus and focus will continue to be on our children, on my work, and on healing during this extremely difficult time. Thank you for all your love and support, and thank you in advance for your kindness, respect and consideration for our children and me as we find ways forward.

The latter sentiment is reminiscent of what the couple shared last July when Hammer and Chambers announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage and 13 years as best friends, soul mates, partners, and then parents. They posted identical statements on Instagram, calling their marriage an incredible trip that had come to an end. As we move into this next chapter, our children and our relationships as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority, the statement continued to refer to their two children, Harper and Ford. We understand that this news lends itself to public dialogue, but for the sake of our children and families, we asked for privacy, compassion and love during this time.

What followed was a flurry of headlines about their co-parenting setup as they spent months apart. Chambers stayed with the children in the Cayman Islands, where they had lived during the pandemic, and Hammers stayed in the United States for an extended period before reuniting over the holidays.

The glare has only intensified over the past month after an Instagram account called House of Effie posted a series of direct messages allegedly from Hammer. Unverified posts, some of which are several years old, detailed cases, sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies. Two women, Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, showed up on page six with official accounts: Lorenze said he used a knife to mark it with the letter “A”, while Vucekovich told him he wanted to eat his rib.

Hammer lawyer said Page six: “The stories that are perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an attempt to tarnish Mr. Hammers’ reputation, and the communications of those involved prove it.

Hammer’s resume took a hit.The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hammer was going out Shotgun wedding who was to find him co-starring Jennifer Lopez. I don’t respond to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my kids for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic, ”Hammer said. in a press release toTHR. “Lionsgate supports me in this area and I am grateful to them.

The fallout continued. Last week Hammer came out The offer, a series on the making of the iconic film The Godfather for the ViacomCBS Paramount + steam platform. Despite calling the claims bullshit, the impact on Hammers’ career has been substantial. Last week, THR reported that Hammers Call me by your name Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothe Chalamet had teamed up on a new project with Taylor Russell titled Bones and all, about a young woman in search of where her cannibalistic tendencies come from. When Just Jared posted the news on his Instagram account, Chambers replied, No.

That was his only comment on this until today. Several celebrities responded to Chambers’ Instagram post, including Olivia Munn and Busy Philipps. One of the strongest people I know. Your kids are more likely to have you, Munn wrote. Philipps said: I send you love.