American rapper Silent accused of murdering his cousin | The music





Silent, the American rapper who sparked a viral dance craze with world hit Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae), has been arrested and charged with the murder of his cousin. The 23-year-old rapper, real name Richard Hawk, is accused of killing Frederick Rooks, 34, in the southeast suburbs of Atlanta. Rooks had been shot in the face and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene. Security footage showed several cars fleeing the area after the attack. Upon further investigation, detectives identified Hawk as Rooks ‘cousin and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder, the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. Investigators are still trying to find the motive for the shooting. Hawk is being held at DeKalb County Jail. Hawks hit as Silent, Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae), released in 2015 and reached No. 3 on the US charts and No. 19 in the UK. Powered by the popularity of her accompanying dance, her music video is the 83rd most-viewed YouTube video of all time, with 1.79 billion views. He also had a small guest hit on Dessert by Dawin in 2015, but hasn’t reached the US Top 100 since. In August 2020, he was arrested and charged with an alleged incident of domestic violence in Orange County, California and then released. The next day he was arrested again, after allegedly breaking into a stranger’s home with an ax while looking for his girlfriend, according to Los Angeles Police. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released on bail, although the bail was revoked after he failed to appear for a court hearing the following month. His next court hearing was scheduled for March. In October, he was recorded driving 143 mph on an Atlanta freeway and claimed he was trying to avoid being followed after an appearance at a nightclub.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos