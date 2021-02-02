Sara Ali Khan is someone who loves to experiment with her style and every other look of her makes us grab attention with her choices!
Expelling elegance and royalty, this time, she took to her Instagram to share her vibrant and alluring black makhmal (velvet) photos of Powder Pink India. She completed her look with a touch of powerful nude makeup that perfectly suits her creamy white skin!
She shared some fascinating late-night footage with the backdrop of the street lights to make the look redder. The “Love Aaj Kal” star captioned the post, “Back to Black.”
In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan is touring for Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
Also read: Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan or Rakul Preet Singh Who impressed you with their athleisure clothes?
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.