Daily horoscope for February 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 2, Agitation Resident Astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign of the zodiac. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in partnership-oriented Libra, keeping the focus on the need to connect with others. With the Libra Moon teaming up with the Sun in community-centric Aquarius today, it’s a great time to spend (virtual) time with friends or engage in spiritual conversation with romantic interest. Of course, as Libra is a sign that promotes equality and justice and Aquarius is a sign that aims to move the collective forward, this is also a good time to get involved in activities that support justice. social.

When it comes to wellness, the multiple planets that are now in Aquarius could make us feel a little jittery or excitable. As a remedy, the moon in Libra encourages us to seek balance through pleasurable experiences and activities. It could be done through music and art, fashion, home decor, or finding a balance between mind and body.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might be tempted to go it alone today, but you don’t have to. Connecting with friends or someone you love could brighten up your heart and your outlook.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

Your star is on the rise professionally. With all the attention you receive, you can make a big impact by showcasing the talent of others. Share the wealth and watch your share grow.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might feel more optimistic than you have been in a while. If so, then go for it as there’s a chance you might be able to cheer someone else up as well. During this time, feed your creativity.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might need more emotional food than usual today. Quality time with your partner or family could be a hit. Also take the time to marinate on your own badassery. It will lift you up.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23-August 22)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

The right conversation with the right person could be at the right time today, so pay attention to the synchronicities you see. Need to have a heart-to-heart conversation? Dark.

If your zodiac sign is Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might take a positive financial step today or feel more confident in your skills. Either way, take the time to celebrate your hard work. You have come a long way.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23-October 22)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

What makes you feel comfortable about yourself? You are encouraged to do this today. Even if you’re the only one who notices how good you shine, you’re still a star. Do not forget.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You usually like to be on the go, but today is calling you to take time and nourish your soul. Entertaining your creative side might be therapeutic for you, just like a nap.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

Check in with a friend or sibling today. You may not realize the power you have to make their day. Meanwhile, a meeting or brainstorming session might take you somewhere special.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

Money and career are areas that continue to shine for you. Just make sure you don’t tarnish your shine by ignoring your accomplishments. Honor your values ​​and your worth.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You are the cosmic darling of the moment and as such, you have just the right combo of charm, wit, and vision behind you to thrive. Have confidence in your gifts; the world needs it.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You may not feel like your usual bubbly self, which requires taking care of your emotional and spiritual well-being. That said, you don’t have to do everything yourself.