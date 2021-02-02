8 Bollywood Stars Who Couldn’t Get Their Due In The Movies But Had Their Big Break On OTT Platforms





It’s no secret that original content from OTT platforms turned out to be the biggest trailblazer of the year. While we did see some new cast, there were some faces we hadn’t seen on the big screen in a long time. Source: Gifskey From Amit Sadh to Divyendu Sharma, here are the 8 Bollywood actors who marked their arrival on OTT through their powerful performances which now have cult classic status with viewers. 1. Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur Although he made his debut as Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, it was her role as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur that made him a household name for two seasons. Source: Ommcom news 2. Amit Sadh in Breathe: Into The Shadows With his intense acting, Amit Sadh has been praised for grabbing the entire series with his role as a policeman, known for playing supporting roles in films such as Kai Po Che and Sultan, he won the title of Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series for his performance at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020. Source: News Bulletin 3. Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok Put in the limelight with his role as a disillusioned police officer in this thriller crime drama, Jaideep Ahlawat has captured the hearts of audiences with his stellar performance. Although he had a career spanning over a decade and was previously featured in cult movies like Wasseypur Gangs, he wasn’t featured as much as the rest of the cast. Source: Deccan Herald 4. Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime With a powerful storyline, centered on theNirbhaya Case, Delhi Crimeis a mirror of our society. Delivering one-off performances with her characters of a mother in films like Dil dhadkne do and Waqt: the race against timeShefali Shah portrayed the character with her gripping performance as the officer in charge of the heinous gang rape, and the web series won the award for Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Source: India today 5. Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur You may remember Rasika Dugal as Safia Manto portraying the supportive and shy woman character in a biographical drama Coat, it was the character of Beena Tripathi who put her in the limelight. Although she had limited screen time Mirzapur,his sensational character stole the show, thanks to his brilliant performance and sharp dialogue. Source: Telegraph India 6. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in A Simple Murder Describing the role of a failing entrepreneur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gave a one-off performance in this dark and quirky comedy-drama. With the perfect blend of suspense and comedy, this series keeps you hooked and entertained until the very end. It is well known for offering splendid performances inTanu wife Manu returns and Chhalaang. Source: The free newspaper 7. Rajesh Tailang during the selection day and bandits bandits Having a strong presence on OTT platforms, Rajesh Tailang won a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Actor at the 2nd Canadian Screen Awards for his dramatic film.Siddharth. With its phenomenal performance in Selection day and Bandits Bandits, he won wide recognition among the public. Source: Way 8. Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven After giving outstanding performances in mainstream Indian films like The accidental prime minister, luck by chance and My name is khan, Arjun Mathur has made a place for himself in the hearts of the public thanks to his brilliant acting skills by embodying the role of a gay entrepreneur who arranges glamorous weddings for the rich. Source: Gagbrag Who is your favorite OTT actor among these?







