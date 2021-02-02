Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s ex, speaks out in ongoing actor’s scandal





Armie Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers speaks. The 34-year-old actor is currently embroiled in a scandal that began last month when private messages allegedly written by him – they have not been verified – were leaked containing graphic sexual fantasies, as well as references. to cannibalism. He has since dropped out of several roles as audience criticism continued to mount, and now Chambers, who split from Hammer last summer, has spoken. The 38-year-old star shared a simple photo of a sunset on the beach on Instagram Monday. ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, STRANGER WIFE OF ARMIE HAMMER, BREAKS THE SILENCE ON HER CANNIBALISM CONTROVERSY “For weeks, I try to process everything that has happened. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” she began in the caption. “Grief aside, I am listening, and I will continue to listen to myself and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t know how much I didn’t know.” Chambers then said she supported “any victim of assault or abuse” and encouraged anyone who has suffered such an ordeal to seek help in healing. “For the time being, I will not comment on this issue any more,” she said. “My only focus and focus will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.” ARMIE HAMMER’S EX-GIRLFRIEND SAYS ACTOR ‘HAS A DESIRE TO HURT WOMEN’ Chambers shares two children with Hammer: Harper Grace, 6, and Ford Armand Douglas, 4. She concluded, “Thank you for all your love and support, and thank you in advance for your kindness, respect and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.” The actor has also been accused of alleged “demonic” behavior by his ex, Paige Lorenze, 22. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Last month, Lorenze told Fox News that “early” in their relationship, Hammer reportedly expressed his desire to consume his ribs, as well as initiate him into an “open polyamorous relationship” involving BDSM. Several other women have made similar allegations, but Hammer maintains his innocence. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “These claims about Mr. Hammer are patently false. All interactions with this person, or any of his partners, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetrated in the media is wrong. attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an attempt to tarnish Mr Hammers’ reputation, and communications from those involved prove that, “his attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News in a statement to the ‘time. Meanwhile, after his release from “Shotgun Wedding” amid the alleged messaging scandal, Hammer said, “I am not responding to these claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot not in good conscience now leaving my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic, ” he told Variety. “Lionsgate supports me in this area and I am grateful to them.” Representatives for Hammer did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report







