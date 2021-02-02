Firefly Lane Review: Gimmicks Mar Netflix Saga of Lasting Friendship

Flashback has been a staple of the filmmakers’ toolkit since the early 1900s and has been used in movies and TV shows from Citizen Kane to Pulp Fiction to Twin Peaks and Lost, but it can be overused at times. point of distraction and unfortunately this is the case with the Netflix series Firefly Lane, which goes back and forth between three main timelines with such frequency and often with such heavy stylistic touches, it actually undermines the dramatic impact of this well done. , well played and well intentioned emotional roller coaster of a story.

Firefly lane: 2.5 out of 4

CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



Another problem with the plethora of flashbacks: the transitions are often awkward and obvious, for example, one character wipes the steam from the bathroom mirror and studies their face and we see the same character doing the same physical labor at age 20. interval.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling 2008 novel of the same name, Firefly Lane expands the original material over 10 episodes (I’ve seen all of season 1) but stays true to the main story of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), two women who have been best friends since becoming neighbors as new high school hires in the 1970s. In each episode, we witness pivotal moments in their lives when they were adolescents, in their early twenties and in 2003 when they are in their forties and face multiple existential crises, some bringing them together, others threatening to end their lives. forever bond.

(Ali Skovbye plays teenager Tully while Roan Curtis is young Kate. Heigl and Chalke play the characters today, which is 2003, and in flashbacks when they were just starting their lives in ‘grown-ups and we believe them in both timelines. In an interview with Parade magazine, Heigl credits some decent CGIs and cute filters to helping her look convincing 20.)

In 1970s footage, with the perfect wardrobe and interior design, Tully Hart is a beautiful, seemingly self-confident wild child who lives with her irresponsible and often drugged hippie mother who re-christened herself Cloud. (Beau Garrett), while Kate Mularkey (yes, her last name sounds like malarkey) is a wallflower nerd with comically oversized glasses and what appears to be a much more stable home environment although there are some monumental secrets. in the Mularkey house which will eventually be revealed. Tully barely notices Kate when she and her mother move in across the street, but Tully soon learns that Kate has a big heart and fierce protection, and the seeds of a lifelong bond are planted.

For most of their adult lives, Tully starred in her career first as a reporter for Seattle TV and then as the host of a daytime talk show on Oprah called The Girlfriend Hour, which brought Tully fame and fortune but hardly satisfied her. desire to make a difference. (Can’t believe I was doing another makeover show, There’s a War, Tully laments.) Meanwhile, Kate has put her own journalistic ambitions on hold over the past decade to focus on educating her daughter Marah (Yael Yurman) with her husband Ryan (Ben Lawson), a dashing producer-correspondent who has known the two women since their debut on the game show. In the 2003 timeline, Tully is surprised when an affair with an EMT (Max Brody) in his twenties turns into something more serious, while Kate accepts that her marriage seems to be over.

Heigl and Chalke are great together and convincingly describe a complicated, loving, and sometimes difficult relationship in which they are always there for each other except for the times when they hurt each other in a way that only best friends can sometimes do. They are three-dimensional characters in a series where many supporting figures, including Kates’ husband and Tully’s mother, are relatively unpainted and not particularly convincing.

It’s a beautiful show that leans heavily on the types of cliffhangers we’ve seen on episodic TV series on the networks for decades. The musical budget alone is impressive, given that we hear songs like Crazy by Patsy Cline When Things Get Crazy, Never Tear Us Apart by INXS when it looks like Kate and Tully will be torn apart, and The Air That I Breathe. when Cloud gets high. . But when I hear Kate Bush’s This Womans Work, I immediately think of a climactic streak in Shes Have a Baby, and when I hear Carly Simon’s Coming Around Again during a pregnancy edit, I DEFINITELY think of Heartburn, the movie for which Simon wrote the song. As is the case with the gimmicky, ubiquitous flashback transitions, have been taken out of the story and feel taken out of the proceedings, just when we should be deeply involved.