SBA publishes FAQ on relief grants for entertainment venues – Business Journal Daily





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio The Small Business Administration has published a new FAQ for businesses seeking grants to closed site operators, indicating who is eligible, how much money they can receive and how the funds can be used. Funding requests from the $ 15 billion grant pool are yet to be opened. However, the SBA said it would set aside at least $ 2 billion in the program’s first 59 days for sites with up to 50 employees. Businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans after December 27, 2020 are not eligible for Closed Site Operator Grants. Application periods will be based on revenue lost by a site between April and December, with the first 14 days reserved for those who have experienced year-over-year losses of 90% or more, followed by those with losses between 70% and 89% for the second two-week period. Once the first and second priority allocations have been granted, applications will be open for those entities that have experienced a loss of 25% or more between comparable quarters. The funds can be used to pay for business expenses, including ticket refunds, expenses related to live productions and payments to independent contractors. The list of venues eligible for the grant include live venue operators or promoters, theater producers, live performing arts groups, museums, cinemas and talent representatives. Certain public entities are also eligible, provided that they do not operate other types of businesses. Companies must be in business by February 29, 2020 to apply. Itinerant establishments are not eligible, the entities must have defined representation and audience spaces and drive-ins. Grant applications must be registered on the website of the Federal Scholarship Management System, SAM.gov, apply. Requests must use a DUNS identification number; Taxpayer or employer identification numbers will not be accepted. The full FAQ can be read HERE. Pictured: Opening night at the Robins Theater in Warren in December 2019. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.







