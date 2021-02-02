Louisville’s Benjamin C. Map Wins 2020 Audelco Award for Best Actor

A talented actor from Louisville recently joined some of the world’s most accomplished artists, including Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Leslie Uggams, EmmywinnerKerry Washington and the late Chadwick Boseman.

“I’m just amazed to be honored in a group like this,” Benjamin Mapp said after winning the 2020 Audelco Price for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Play”.

Officially known as Vivian Robinson / AUDELCO Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theateror “VIV Awards” for short, the awards promote and celebrate African-American involvement in American theater and come with a long history of predicting future stars.

“It’s right in line after the Tony and Obie Awards,” said Gail Benedict, an actress from Louisville and former Mapp’s musical theater teacher at duPont Manual’s Youth Performing Arts High School. “Am I surprised Ben won? Not at all. I call him one of my ‘wunderkind students’. He’s talented and cheerful and really cares about the people he works with.”

The list of past Audelco Award winners reads like a who’s who of black playwrights, actors, directors, designers and producers. Map was recognized for his work in “Leaving the Blues,” an off-the-shelf show that took place from January to February 2020 at Flea theater At New York.

“The New York theater community is the pinnacle so when I was nominated I was really shocked,” Mapp told the Courier Journal. “I didn’t even know someone from the awards committee had come to see the show.”

Mapp credits the lessons he learned in high school to Louisville’s Youth Performing Arts School, YPAS for short, for preparing him for his first theater appointment in New York City.

You can like:Bluegrass State-based thriller ‘Rust Creek’ hits Netflix

“My teachers, GailBenedictand Willam P. Bradford, always told me to do my best and give 100% no matter what, “Mapp said.” Because you never know who’s in the audience.

Like Benedict, Rachel Bell, Mapp’s high school friend, describes him as “a cheerful person, super talented, very modest, and from a large family in Louisville.”

Leafing through their high school yearbook, Bell shows a photo of her friend. “We graduated in 2003 and he was voted ‘the most talented’, which it turns out to be true,” she said.

After graduating from YPAS, Mapp attended the Conservatory of Musical Theater at Point Park University and majored in Musical Theater. In 2007, when an agent and a babysitter job awaited him in New York, the young actor launched his career after college.

“Benjamin has worked tirelessly and tirelessly in his profession of ‘triple threat’ dancing, singing and performing,” said Marsha Weinstein, a family friend. “He is a role model for others, because of his acting skills and also because of his compassion, warmth and helpfulness to people.”

He toured with “Disneys High School Musical”,“Riverdance” and “Fame”, and he has appeared in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe”, “Hairspray” and “White Christmas”. Mapp also played a role in television “Mozart of the jungle”,“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, and has appeared in commercials for AT&T, Direct TV, Bud Light, McDonald’s, Dannon, Samsung and Nikon.

“I was lucky,” he said. “I was able to have a career in acting and the other jobs like waiting tables, babysitting, and today I’m a real estate agent in New York City, helping support my career instead. of the reverse. “

Today, he also supports a family. Mapp is married to actress Laura D’Andre. The couple have a baby girl named Josephine Pearl, who turned one in January.

You can like:How Purrfect: New FOX show ‘Call Me Kat’, about fictional cat cafe, takes place in Louisville

“As a teacher, there aren’t many students who keep in touch after so many years, but Ben and his family are special. They invited me to his wedding and his child’s baptism.” , said Benedict. “He’s incredibly caring and generous and that’s how you should be as a professional actor. You have to be there for more than yourself.”

Mapp and his family were on vacation in Hawaii when the Audelco Awards were held practically during the pandemic on November 30 of last year.

“There was a big time difference between New York and Hawaii, so we set up the computer to watch the afternoon show on the deck we were on,” he said. “I thought the other nominees had already been told if they were going to win an award and since nobody had told me anything, I wasn’t expecting anything until they announced my name, and wow, c ‘was exhilarating. ”

Of course, the post-award celebration was momentous for Mapp, who later that afternoon toasted to her success with Mai Tai cocktails on a Hawaiian beach.

“I can’t really say if winning has made a difference in my career, as there isn’t a lot of work going on right now because of COVID-19,” Mapp said. “But I can say that it is rare to be recognized in the theater for your work and it means a lot to me and my family.”

Asfor Mapp’s hometown fan club, who have cheered him on since he was a dancer, singer and teenage actor in Louisville, knowing he has earned a spot alongside many of the world’s most admired actors is something something that fills them with great pride.

“It’s a real asset to our community,” Weinstein said. “He made it in New York, we have to claim it for ours. It shows that the people of Louisvillecan do it.”

Contact Kirby Adams at [email protected] or Twitter @ kirbylouisville.