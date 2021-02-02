Pendry Hotel West Hollywood opens with Fashion Collaboration – WWD





Los Angeles designer Heidi Merrick lends her signature minimalist beach aesthetic to the Pendry Hotel and Resort in West Hollywood. Merrick has designed uniforms for the hotel, which is slated to open on April 2, including blazer jumpsuits for front desk associates and poet-sleeved dresses for hostesses at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant. The daughter of famous surf shaper Al Merrick also created a “SRF Pendry»Hotel sweatshirt inspired by its« SRF »collection. All the looks will be sold in her online store. “The space is in West Hollywood, where the House of Blues was, and when I was young and working for MTV, I used to go there all the time to see Ben Harper and other artists, so I ‘was interested in seeing the space and getting the vibe,’ Merrick said of his first hotel project, which brought back memories of Los Angeles nightlife from the 1990s.It’s really elegant as far as the hotels go, with a Hollywood Regency feel, but they also have the music room where the Foundation room was located. Merrick translated some of her runway silhouettes – including her poet blouse, sequined bikini bottom and blazer jumpsuit – into uniforms, which guests can also purchase. “Our goal is that everyone who stays at the hotel wants to take a piece of Pendry Where is Hollywood at home to integrate them into their own wardrobe, ”she said. Located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, the West Hollywood property will be the third in Montage Hotels’ Pendry boutique hotel brand portfolio, and will include 149 rooms, 40 residences and a rooftop bar and restaurant. . Pendry West Hollywood will also have a private club, The Britely, designed by Martin Brudnizki who did the acclaimed 2018 redesign of Annabel’s in London. The hotel, owned by real estate firm Combined Properties, joins several other Los Angeles openings slated for 2021, including The Thompson in Hollywood, Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, and The Park Hyatt in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Sunset Boulevard fixture The Standard, home of the fashion-adored Giorgio’s Nightclub, recently announced its closure due to the pandemic slowdown in travel and tourism. However, Giorgio will move. Heidi Merrick for Pendry West Hollywood







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos