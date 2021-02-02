Opposing nationalist thought is a fad in Bollywood

Goa celebrated the 51st edition of the India International Film Festival (IFFI) with the screening of Saand Ki Aankh as the opening film. This decision left many critics surprised as this film was produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap and the main cast is Taapasee Pannu. The two have been very violent against the central government and their vendetta based on their tweets and actions has created multiple controversies and divisions since the NDA government took over the Center. As the recently concluded festival was held during the pandemic, registration was lower. About 1,500 films have been recorded from different parts of the world in divergent categories. True to Panorama’s decision to screen Anurag Kashyap’s film, Anita Choudhary conducted an exclusive interview with budding Bollywood director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who was part of the jury that selected the films for IFFI. We also discussed other issues regarding the film industry. Sanjay directed the award-winning film Lahore and his other company Bahattar hoorein is on the pipeline. Extracts:

Why was Saand Ki Aankh chosen as the opening film of the festival taking into account the ideological differences and the negative approach of the director and the leading role towards the government of the Bharatiya Janata party at the Center?

Many members of the jury were surprised by this decision, but the selection was made through a 100% democratic process via majority votes. The “right” still believes in the “right approach” for the “right cause”. The jury did not make the decision based on a pro or anti-government approach from the producer-director and actor. Whether they are pseudo secular or not, it does not matter. This selection is not for reel heroes but real life heroes like the legendary myth shattering spread (grandmothers) of Haryana Chando and Prakashi. I am no ideology. Creativity is my only ideology. I think the right has the right approach to empowering women and society.

The festival needs to make its own identity and choose freshly scented films from newcomers rather than focusing on films already released on different platforms.

What is Bollywood’s approach to production and selection

stories?

Bollywood has long been dominated by the left lobby. The left-dominated group still holds its position and exerts an influence on Bollywood. Opposing nationalist thought and playing with the sentiments of viewers belonging to the majority Hindu community is in fact the agenda of these so-called progressive filmmakers. But nowadays, viewers are very aware. They rejected these films based on the agenda. So the left Bollywood lobby unanimously blames the government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but they should look at their own culture and work on their lines. The question is, why will viewers spend their hard-earned money buying tickets to films in which their community and society have been poorly presented. Maybe Bollywood is a small, income driven industry that makes a small contribution to the country’s economy, but it has a big impact on society and influences the thoughts and lifestyles of many viewers. At the moment, he is abusing the power of art for his personal blood feuds.

Comment on the recent controversy arising from the Tandav series?

Bollywood films are generally blood feud based and have an agenda. They don’t care about the feelings of Hindus. Their motivation is to demoralize them by using abusive language and falsely presenting the culture of the majority community. Using disrespectful dialogue in movies is not only a fad, it is malicious intent. Now is the time to transform Bollywood while keeping the feelings of its viewers. The opinions of the Cinemagoers matter a lot. The success and failure of a movie doesn’t depend on a big budget and a star cast, but depends on the content, the right message, and a positive, impactful approach. Nowadays, viewers have rejected agenda-based entertainment. The controversy surrounding Tandav is one example. The problem is that the film industry has invented another platform to distribute its films. Strict supervision and a regulatory system must be put in place on the OTT platform.

Tell us about your next project?

Very soon, my film Bahattar Hoorein will be released in cineplex. The story revolves around the Islamic ideology of Jihad, the justification of terrorism, the Jihad advocated by the radical Islamic maulvis.

Do you have so many creative ideas and yet only two films have been made in 16 years so far?

There are two reasons. The first is that I always like to do good homework when it comes to making films and the second is that I have no family experience in this industry. I am a stranger. Bollywood never welcomes foreigners.